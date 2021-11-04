Russia sets new record for Covid-19 daily deaths

Number of the last 24 hours surpassed by 11 deaths the previous mark, registered last Tuesday

EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV There were 1,189 deaths recorded by Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours



THE Russia registered a new record of daily deaths by Covid-19 this Wednesday, 3. There were 1,189 deaths from the disease. It is the highest number since the beginning of pandemic. The number in the last 24 hours surpassed by 11 deaths the previous mark, registered last Tuesday, 2. The number of cases is also a record in the country: 40,443 new infections, with positives registered in all 85 regions of the country. Despite the availability of the Sputnik V, Russian society is hesitant to immunize itself, which increases the impact of the pandemic in the country. According to EFE, Moscow, which is the epicenter of Covid-19 in Russia, recorded 95 deaths in the last 24 hours. St. Petersburg is the second most affected region, with 86 deaths, followed by the metropolitan region of the capital, with 53. lockdown 11 days to contain the increase in cases. Currently, Russia has a total of 8,494,589 active cases and 237,619 recorded deaths.