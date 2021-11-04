Salgado foresees more investments and admits Vasco’s difficulty in returning to Serie A: “Football is owed” | Vasco

The relationship between the attempt at administrative improvement and the difficulty of returning to Serie A guided the press conference by Vasco’s management this Wednesday afternoon. By presenting details of new agreements for the payment of tax, labor and civil debt in installments, which should reduce the club’s indebtedness by just over R$ 200 million and allow for more investments, President Jorge Salgado acknowledged that the scenario in Series B is extreme difficulty.

The official said that football in 2021 is in debt. On Thursday, Fernando Diniz’s team faces Guarani, in Campinas, for the 33rd round. In eighth place, it has 47 points. Seven away from the G-4.

– Football is owed. We had a completely different projection from what we see today. Not really, there was a lack of work and planning. We had difficulty setting up the team at the beginning of the administration. We’ve gone from 15 players to another 12 in a few months, which isn’t easy. Other teams were already planning for Series B ready – he said, to complete:

– When you look at the table, it is analyzed that football was bad and the administration was lost. Now, looking at the day to day, we have made considerable progress in the football department. Vasco did not score as we imagined, this happens in football. You from the media, for example, pointed out Grêmio as a strong candidate for the Serie A title for its team and structure. And now you see where Grêmio is (it’s currently ranked 19th in Serie A). Football has surprises. The important thing is not to lose focus. If not now, it will be next year. We work with a view to improving the club. I think we are able to move up to the first division, yes. Depending on the results, we can even lose another game and still go up. It’s hard, but we still have chances.

1 of 3 Adriano, Salgado and Duque Estrada participated in the Vasco press conference — Photo: Reproduction/Vasco TV Adriano, Salgado and Duque Estrada participated in the Vasco press conference — Photo: Reproduction/Vasco TV

Next to Salgado were the second vice president Roberto Duque Estrada and the vice-president for finance Adriano Mendes. The trio analyzed the context of the club, the management’s first actions and the last agreements with creditors. The most recent was with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN), through the tax transaction, something provided for in federal law, in which the club obtained a 50% discount to pay debts.

as the ge previously shown, Vasco included R$ 276 million in debt in the renegotiation. After discount, the value will drop to R$ 138 million. This balance will be paid in installments between five and ten years. It is still likely that trading values ​​will increase. In the agreement with the PGFN, Vasco obtained the right to register all debts made up to October 31, 2021. At this time, however, not all were raised. They will soon be added to R$ 276 million – in the presentation, for example, Adriano Mendes has already informed an amount with new additions, a total of R$ 346 million.

2 of 3 Projection of indebtedness made by Vasco’s management — Photo: Reproduction/VascoTV Projection of indebtedness made by Vasco’s management — Photo: Reproduction/VascoTV

In addition to the agreement with the PGFN, Vasco recently presented the plan for the Centralized Execution Regime for labor and civil debts – another possibility provided for in federal law. If approved, the club estimates that it will reduce the debt by R$232 million by the end of the year.

– Today is a happy day for us Vasco. We took another step towards restructuring our debt. For over five months we have been negotiating with the PGFN and also with the Public Ministry of Labor to create a solution for both the tax and labor debt. We finally managed to do this and it will give us a lot of peace of mind from the point of view of predictability, of improving our image as a club. This agreement is very advantageous because we are able to block judicial foreclosures and also achieve a very large debt reduction in terms of total debt. We took the club with R$832 million in debt and we intend to deliver this club at the end of the year with a debt of around R$600. A reduction of just over R$200 million. This is part of our restructuring plan – said Salgado.

This scenario, according to the directors, will allow more investments in football from 2022. In 2021, the budget for the team was around R$ 60 million. Since the management took over, the club’s payroll was reduced from R$10.7 million to R$6.2 million – currently there is still delay in payment to employees and players.

– Debt reduction can bring benefits for the coming year. Debt reduction is not an injection of money, no money comes in. But it allows for better cash flow. With that, we will be able to allocate more resources in football. If we pay less debt, we can have more resources – Salgado pointed out.

– This painting is not from five years ago. It’s eight months ago. A debt of R$832 million. But worse than having a debt of R$832 million is seeing it mature within a year. I had to pay R$351 million in one year. Vasco’s gross revenue is a structural revenue of R$200 million and with Series B, we had an expectation of working with around R$100 million. Numbers are incompatible. All this work here is vital to have better scenarios next year. There is always a forecast of gradual improvement in investments in football. It is a plan that does not give up – Adriano added.