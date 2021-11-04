Samuel suspects Zayla blackmail and kisses Pilar TV News

Without accepting the end of the engagement, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will begin to suspect that Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) may have blackmailed Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The engineer will then go after the doctor and place her against the wall. Overcome by passion, he will steal a kiss from his ex, who will let himself be carried away in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air in this Thursday’s chapter (4) , the musician will go after Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) in the Third Order, even after she has publicly assumed the relationship with Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch).

“Samuel, this is torture! I already asked, I begged you to leave… It’s over! And now, please go away because I’m working”, the doctor will say when surprised by her ex. “I just came to ask a question: does Zayla have anything to do with your decision?”, the boy will question.

Pilar will throw off: “Zayla?! Of course not, that’s out of place.” Dom Pedro 2º’s friend (Selton Mello) will pressure her: “She came here right after you broke up with me. What did she come to do? You two never got along. What did she come up with this time?”

The doctor will say that the rival was talking about Candida (Dani Ornellas), but will not convince the ex. “Pilar, don’t lie to me. Did Zayla do anything to force you to break up with me? Did she threaten you? If she has anything to do with it, you need to tell me,” the engineer will plead.

Then he will appeal to the feeling. “You love me… I can’t give up on you. Don’t do this… Let’s solve this together! Come back to me, Pilar, I love you”, Samuel will declare himself, who will still kiss Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont ).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

