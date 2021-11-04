São Paulo GP imposes full vaccination or 1 dose and negative test

Interlagos returns to the Formula 1 calendar after one year away (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The São Paulo F1 GP announced, this Wednesday (3), how the sanitary protocol of the race will work, focusing on the entry of people, at least partially vaccinated in the three days of the event in Interlagos.

The organization of the São Paulo GP will require a document with a photo and proof of complete vaccination (two doses or a single dose) “compulsorily presented through the Chronus i-Passport application, the official health passport of the event, which will be available free of charge and registration it should be done by the 10th of November”.

Furthermore, the promoters demand for those who have not completed the vaccine schedule – children between 5 and 12 years old – or those who have taken only one dose, the mandatory presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 of the Antigen type (performed within 24 hours before each access to the racecourse) or RT-PCR (performed up to 48 hours before each access to the racecourse).

The São Paulo GP is back on the Formula 1 calendar (Photo: Rodrigo Berton/Grand Prix)

People over 12 years old who have not received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed. And the use of a mask will also be mandatory.

Registration to obtain the Choronus i-Passaport application must be done through the link: passport.F1saopaulo.com.br. After registering, in a few hours, the registered person will receive a confirmation email where they can download the application.

Covid-19 tests, for those who need it, can be performed at a discount at the pharmacy chains that are Chronus i-Passport’s partners, with the simple presentation of the application.

The organization of the Brazilian stage also informed that totems with 70% alcohol gel will be made available in all sectors of the racecourse, as well as 60 ml bottles of alcohol gel will be distributed to the public.

The São Paulo GP takes place next week, between the 12th and 14th of November, the date of the 19th race of the 2021 F1 season.

