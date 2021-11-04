São Paulo lineup: Calleri and Nestor must be listed for duel against Bahia | São Paulo

Rogério Ceni led another training session this Thursday morning in preparation for São Paulo’s duel against Bahia, on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, in Salvador, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão.

Striker Calleri and midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, recovering from injury, trained normally and should be related to the duel at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova.

Luan, with a more serious injury to his left thigh, has not evolved yet and is still embezzled in the duel against Bahia. In training this Thursday, Ceni led a tactical work.

Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri at São Paulo training — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

A possible team for the game against Bahia has Tiago Volpi, Orejuela, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Luciano; Rigoni and Calleri.

Another option would be to keep Leo on the team, with three defenders, and take out one of the three most advanced men. Rogério Ceni still leads two more training sessions before the match: on Friday and Saturday.

Igor Gomes at São Paulo training — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

São Paulo will go to Salvador on Sunday with an eye on the possibility of getting closer to the G-6, the group of teams that qualify for the Libertadores.

The team is the 12th placed in the Brasileirão, with 37 points, seven less than Corinthians, the sixth, which has 44 points.