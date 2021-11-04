Secret Truth 2 Actors record alternative endings and sign confidential term · TV News

Globo has set up a security scheme to prevent the leak of the ending of Verdades Secretas 2. Author Walcyr Carrasco wrote three possible endings for the saga of Angel (Camila Queiroz). Actors and all employees of the teams involved in the recordings will have to sign a confidentiality agreement to keep the story confidential.

The document provides for penalties in case of any leak of Globoplay’s soap opera. According to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, it is the first time that Globo has adopted this measure.

Walcyr Carrasco opted to write alternate endings to decide later which one will best serve as a hook for the third season of the plot. However, the outcomes will only be recorded in the coming weeks, when most of the cast will have completed their participation in the series.

Only the protagonists Camila Queiroz, Agatha Moreira (Giovanna) and Romulo Estrela (Cristiano) will continue working until next month. Reducing those involved in recordings was another way the station found to prevent leaks from occurring.

According to journalist Carla Bittencourt, from the Metrópoles portal, one of the endings written by the author brings a twist on Fabrício’s (Bernardo Lessa) paternity.

Desperate about the child’s illness, Angel will reveal that the boy is Alex’s (Rodrigo Lombardi) son and will ask Giovanna (Agatha) to make a bone marrow donation. However, the little girl will only accept to help her half-brother if the protagonist confesses that she killed the businessman.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

