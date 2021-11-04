Secret Truths 2 clashes with sexual abuse and murder in new chapters · TV News

The new chapters of Secret Truths 2 were released this Wednesday night (3) on Globoplay, and the soap opera came back much heavier. In addition to strong sex scenes, the new batch of episodes features a shocking sequence in which Lara (Júlia Byrro) is sexually abused by her stepfather, Nicolau (Julio Machado). To save herself, she kills him.

In chapter 14, the young woman is at home, cleaning the floor, when she is attacked by the abuser. “You’re so beautiful. You could be a model anyway,” says the disgusting man, who starts to grab the girl by force. “Nicolau, let go of me!” the girl begs.

The aggressor starts to drag her around the house and tears the girl’s clothes as she screams in terror. In one of the scariest moments, Nicolau puts his hand inside Lara’s shorts.

To escape, the student takes a tool and sticks it in the abuser’s neck. Her face smeared with blood, she watched him crawl and fall to the ground, dead. Then Araídes (Maria Luisa Mendonça) appears at the scene, horrified by the situation she finds.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

