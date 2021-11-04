Secret Truths 2 is fueled by threesomes, gay making out and tragedies; know all· TV news

Ten more chapters of Secret Truths 2 are available on Globoplay. The new batch of episodes entered the streaming platform this Wednesday night (3), with nastiness and tragedies stronger than those shown at the beginning of the continuation of the saga of Angel (Camila Queiroz). The story is really steamy, with sex between men completely nude, as well as a threesome very believable and the protagonist undergoing sadomasochism sessions.

To top it off, fans of the soap opera will see tragic scenes. The rape of Lara (Júlia Byrro), who kills stepfather Nicolau (Julio Machado) in chapter 14, is a pretty heavy sequence. At the end of episode 16, another sequel seals a sad fate for Benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo). He threatens to throw himself out of his apartment window and actually ends up falling.

Both deaths have dire consequences. Bruno (João Vitor Silva) ends up sticking his face and nose in cocaine. Alex’s heir (Rodrigo Lombardi) will see his relationship end with another major tragedy in his life.

Before ending his own life, the drug dealer is arrested thanks to an ambush planned by Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), who wants his brother away from the presidency of the family business.

The life of the teenager played by Julia Byrro also changes radically after the abuse followed by murder in self-defense. The girl’s mother, Araídes (Maria Luísa Mendonça), assumes responsibility for the crime and ends up in a psychiatric clinic.

The young woman from Taubaté (São Paulo countryside) goes to the city of São Paulo alone to pursue her dream of becoming a model and the desire to get revenge on Angel. She believes that Guilherme’s widow (Gabriel Leone), her half-brother, is responsible for the misfortunes in her life.

playback/globoplay

Threesomes scene marks new chapters

Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and Giotto (Johnny Massaro) are two others who share scenes beyond calientes. The two have sex several times throughout the new episodes, in very explicit scenes, especially one in which the two share a room and have sex against the window.

Chapter 20 is marked by a threesome, in which Lúcio (Daniel Andrade) appears alongside a man and a woman. He watches the two have sex, masturbates, and then gets into the fun.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.