Secret Truths 2: OMG! Giovanna and Angel have fantasy sex scene; come and see!

Here it came! Since the debut of “Secret Truths 2”, viewers have noticed a sexual tension between Angel and Giovanna, characters by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira, respectively. Well, isn’t the expected make-out scene between the two of them happened?! The new episodes of the production brought hot snippets of rivals in a moment of intimacy.

This Wednesday (3), ten fresh chapters of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot arrived, and on the 18th of them the sequence of sex between the beauties takes place. However, it will all be a Giovanna fantasy. During a hot moment with Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), the villain sees Angel’s image in the bedroom and decides to insert the model into the story.

“Fuck with me like you fuck with Angel“she asks her lover. Then Giovanna asks “what is it like to have sex with angel“. “Hey, what it’s like to have sex with Angel. is to have sex“, he retorts. Pia’s daughter (Guilhermina Guinle) then wants to know what her enemy’s lips look like. “Smooth. What question is that?“, the boy is surprised.

“Give me a kiss like hers. Equal. like her“, shoots the character of Agatha. At that moment, her imagination turns Cristiano into Angel herself, and the girl starts kissing Giovanna’s body. “And the hand? How do you play it?“, continues the girl. “What is this, Giovanna? It’s over, it’s over. You’re obsessed with Angel, she can’t get out of your head“, points out the investigator. The girl counters that she is obsessed, yes, but only for making sure that the model was responsible for the death of her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi).

Then Cristiano embarks on the fantasy, and begins to reproduce the moves he makes with Angel. “You forgive me, Giovanna. I thought something was wrong, but now I understand. You want me to treat you just like I treat Angel. I kiss her like that, gently. i kiss her neck“, provokes the boy. Hey!

As this happens, however, Angel is busy on her own erotic adventure. The protagonist spends a night of sex with Percy. The man has a very strong attraction for the protagonist, and is a practitioner of sadomasochism. Afterwards, he holds the model in ropes, leaving her suspended in the air. He then makes her say she is his “slave”, taking pleasure in the whole scene. The cabaret opened early, my people! We can already prepare for more, as on November 17th 10 new episodes of the production will arrive at Globoplay.