Section of TRF-1 denies OAB’s request to overturn breach of confidentiality by Adélio Bispo’s lawyer | Policy

By 3 votes to 1, the Second Section of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) authorized this Wednesday (3) the analysis of bank data and the material gathered in the search and seizure carried out against Adélio Bispo’s lawyer, author of the stab at then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign.

The judges maintained the understanding of the 3rd Court of the Juiz de Fora (MG) Judiciary Subsection, which allowed access to the data of the lawyer Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior.

The verification of the material had been provisionally suspended after an appeal from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). In session this Wednesday, the judges rejected the OAB’s action.

Bolsonaro’s defense argues that the material may help to clarify whether Adélio Bispo acted in fact alone or had some kind of help, such as financing, and considers that the TRF-1 decision makes it possible to reopen the investigation.

Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, author of the 2018 stab at the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro

In a 2019 report, Adélio Bispo was diagnosed with permanent delusional paranoid disorder, which does not allow criminal punishment. Hence, he was considered inimputable. The Justice imposed a security measure for hospitalization. A new medical evaluation must be carried out by June 14, 2022. According to the result, he may be released.

The majority of the TRF-1 section followed the vote of judge Ney Bello, who defended access to data as a way to try to clarify the circumstances of the crime. Bello’s vote was followed by judge Maria do Carmo Cardoso and substitute judge Saulo Casali.

The only vote against was that of the rapporteur of the case, Néviton Guedes. Although he considers that it is necessary to clarify what happened, Guedes understood that there are still other ways to deepen the investigation. According to him, the lawyer’s data are protected by functional secrecy.

Ney Bello stated that he is not investigating the relationship between the lawyer and the client, but that the objective is to find ways to clarify the crime.

“Closing the door means creating such ample shielding that the constitution does not provide. It is not the scrutiny of the lawyer’s relationship with the client. It is the potential probability of a third person having a participation in the criminal fact, and the way to scrutinize participation is to know the relationship with the lawyer”, he said.

Judge Casali also pointed out that the professional relationship is not under investigation. “Any lawyer’s relationship with third parties, which does not correspond to the advisory activity, is not covered by secrecy. It is not possible to talk about the need to protect professional secrecy when the relationship between lawyer and financier does not involve legal practice,” he said.