see the numbers for today, Wednesday (11/03)

Caixa held the draw for the result of the Lotofácil contest 2363 today, Wednesday, November 3, at 8:17 pm (Brasilia time). The prize for the ticket that had the 15 tens was accumulated in R$ 4 million.

The numbers drawn from the 2363 Lotofácil result were: 01-02-03-04-08-11-12-13-14-15-20-21-22-24-25.

Results of the Lotofácil contest 2363

Players can win in up to five prize bands by partially or totally marking the result of Lotofácil contest 2363. If there is more than one winner of the main amount, the value will be divided equally between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Caixa Lottery deducts fixed prizes, and the remainder goes to the other ranges and the final value is defined after apportionment among the lucky winners.

Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF. In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98.

In addition, the Cashier allows the transfer of bet amounts online to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2363, to withdraw the prize.

After this period, the unredeemed amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

Watch the Lotofácil draw video

Also check out the Mega-Sena Result