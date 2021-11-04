Sequential holder, Guga has his name shouted by Atlético-MG fans after disarming: “It was magic” | athletic-mg

More than fighting for space in Atlético-MG’s starting lineup, Guga has been carrying out a specific mission for a long time. Conquer the club’s fans once and for all. At Mineirão, on Wednesday, the side felt an unprecedented affection from the stands. In his words, a “magic moment”.

At the end of the first half, when Grêmio was losing and putting pressure on Galo, mainly on the wings, Guga managed to make a sequence of tackles. When he prevented the advance of the left winger Ferreirinha, not only blocking the passage, but also forcing the goal kick, the shirt 2 saw his name in the mouths of 56,000 fans of the team.

“To be able to hear the masses screaming my name in a clogged Mineirão was magical, something that will be imprinted in my memory and in my heart.” (Guga)

1 of 3 Lateral Guga in action for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Guga side in action for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

– In one of the tackles I made, still in the first half, the crowd screamed my name in an incredible way, and it was clear that together we are much stronger. It was one of the most special moments of my career at Atlético and of my career – said the player.

With Mariano missing in the starting lineup, Guga was selected by Cuca in the last six games – Atlético-GO, Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Flamengo and Grêmio. First, Guga faced Douglas Costa, the main Grêmio player, with difficulties in a bad start for the team. Galo took suffocation after suffocation, even after opening the scoring with Zaracho, on 11′.

Then, still in the initial stage, coach Vagner Mancini reversed the wingers and took sprinter Ferreirinha to Guga’s marking area. A dangerous one-on-one, that the white side knew how to win battles. Galo won, and is solid in his quest for the Brazilian title.

2 of 3 Guga’s disarming in Ferreirinha, which raised the crowd for Galo — Photo: Globo Guga’s disarming in Ferreirinha, which raised the crowd for Galo — Photo: Globo

– I’m having a good streak and I’m very happy to help the team achieve the results. Let’s keep that footing, treating every game as a final, to achieve this season’s goals. Yesterday was a difficult game, against a qualified opponent who is going through a complicated situation, so we started with triple attention, totally focused on all the plays – he said.

“We are living a very good moment on the field and also with the fans. This combination and this harmony are fundamental for our sequel this season.”