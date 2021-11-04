Serie A club president talks about possible Flamengo white suitcase

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

In a classic on the weekend, Atlético-MG and América-MG measure forces in the 30th round of the Brasileirão. Thus, Flamengo, who only plays the following day, will be watching the match, as Galo can further increase the distance in the lead. Although Coelho can benefit Rubro-Negro, Alencar da Silveira Jr, president of the club who started dreaming of a place at Libertadores, rejected any kind of financial aid, known as white suitcase, by the Rio team.

“Landim (President of Flamengo) is a friend of mine, with greater respect. Nobody from Flamengo called, there is no such conversation. America will take the field to secure three points, to remain in Serie A, and seek victory. Let’s try to win the game next Sunday, if it’s going to benefit this one or that one… America doesn’t need that”, he said to “Super 91.7FM”.

Recently, Rodrigo Caetano, director of Atlético-MG, took a stand on the matter. In his view, Flamengo will not offer any kind of financial help to Galo’s opponents. Even so, the subject should continue to be discussed until the end of Brasileirão.

“Flamengo is the team that has the biggest investments, a great fans, a great cast, great coach, great board. It is certainly very strong. I don’t think he’s going to use this kind of practice (white suitcase)”, said at a press conference.

