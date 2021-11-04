Serie A has daily marathon to catch up: see late (and early) games schedule | brazilian series a

The Brazilian Championship is going through a season of comings and goings in the game calendar in 2021. Reflecting the date changes due to Covid-19, Serie A accumulated late – and even early – clashes that affect the classification of clubs .

Since the beginning of this week – and throughout the next ones -, the Brasileirão lives an almost daily marathon of games that promises to give a better real dimension to the positioning of the teams in the table. Understand the calendar and all changes per round at the end.

1 out of 5 Flamengo, who started to update the table against Athletico-PR, is the one with the most late games — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Flamengo, who started to update the table against Athletico-PR, is the one who has the most late games — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Sport is about to face Fluminense – on Saturday – and is experiencing the most worrying scenario in this clipping. That’s because the Lion fights against relegation, is in 17th position and has one game more than the opponents in the competition.

The difference in calendar happens because the team had to dispute an early duel for the 34th round, in which they lost to Bragantino – last week. The club from Bragança Paulista – also with one more game – is in fourth place and is fighting for the top of the table.

2 out of 5 Sport x Fluminense, for the first round of Serie A — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Sport x Fluminense, for the first round of Serie A — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

Against the two teams, Flamengo has the lowest number of matches played – with 27 so far (that is, two pending). Followed by Atlético-GO and Grêmio (this one still undated) on the list – both with 28. All are in this situation because of late matches in the championship.

Grêmio, by the way, was “with the advantage” in the fight against relegation due to two “credit” matches. But he went to the field on Wednesday night and, in addition to being fat, he lost the match to the leader Atlético-MG. Now, they only have the confrontation with Flamengo to dispute – still without a date – before equaling the calendar.

3 out of 5 Mneirão for Atlético-MG x Grêmio — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Mneirão for Atlético-MG x Grêmio — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

Since the debut – at the end of May -, Brasileirão had 11 rounds that had delayed matches. The problem means that the competition still has late matches in dispute for the first rounds. Grêmio x Flamengo case, for example, which counts for the 2nd round and still doesn’t have a date to happen.

Serie A now has two outstanding late matches. But there will still be more calendar changes in four of the next five streaked rounds.

Understand the November marathon

November 2nd: Athletic 2 x 2 Flemish – Valid for the fourth round (delayed)

– Valid for the fourth round (delayed) November 3: Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Grêmio – Valid for the 19th round (delayed)

– Valid for the 19th round (delayed) November 4th : Cuiabá x Chapecoense – Valid for the 31st round (advanced)

: Cuiabá x Chapecoense – November 5th : Flamengo x Atlético-GO – Valid for the 19th round (delayed)

: Flamengo x Atlético-GO – November 6th : Corinthians x Fortaleza; International x Guild; Fluminense x Sport – All valid for the 30th round

: Corinthians x Fortaleza; International x Guild; Fluminense x Sport – All valid for the 30th round November 7th : Santos x Palmeiras; Atlético-MG x America-MG; Bragantino x Athletico; Bahia x São Paulo; Ceará x Cuiabá – All valid for the 30th round

: Santos x Palmeiras; Atlético-MG x America-MG; Bragantino x Athletico; Bahia x São Paulo; Ceará x Cuiabá – All valid for the 30th round November 8th: Chapecoense x Flamengo – Valid for the 30th round

Chapecoense x Flamengo – Valid for the 30th round 9 of November : Grêmio x Fluminense – Valid for the 31st round

: Grêmio x Fluminense – Valid for the 31st round November 10th : Athletic x Ceará; Santos x Bragantino; Atlético-MG x Corinthians; Palm trees x Atlético-GO; Fortaleza x São Paulo; Sport x America-MG; Youth x International – All valid for the 31st round

: Athletic x Ceará; Santos x Bragantino; Atlético-MG x Corinthians; Palm trees x Atlético-GO; Fortaleza x São Paulo; Sport x America-MG; Youth x International – All valid for the 31st round November 11th : Flamengo x Bahia – Valid for the 31st round

: Flamengo x Bahia – Valid for the 31st round November 13 : Atlético-GO x Santos; America-MG x Guild; International x Athletic; Bragantino x Fortaleza; Corinthians x Cuiabá – All valid for the 32nd round

: Atlético-GO x Santos; America-MG x Guild; International x Athletic; Bragantino x Fortaleza; Corinthians x Cuiabá – All valid for the 32nd round November 14 : São Paulo x Flamengo; Fluminense x Palmeiras; Ceará x Sport; Chapecoense x Youth – All valid for the 32nd round

: São Paulo x Flamengo; Fluminense x Palmeiras; Ceará x Sport; Chapecoense x Youth – All valid for the 32nd round November 16th : Grêmio x Bragantino; Athletico x Atlético-MG – Valid for the 33rd round

: Grêmio x Bragantino; Athletico x Atlético-MG – Valid for the 33rd round November 17th : Santos x Chapecoense; America-MG x Atlético-GO; Cuiabá x International; Palmeiras x São Paulo; Youth x Fluminense; Flamengo x Corinthians; Fortaleza x Ceará – All valid for the 33rd round

: Santos x Chapecoense; America-MG x Atlético-GO; Cuiabá x International; Palmeiras x São Paulo; Youth x Fluminense; Flamengo x Corinthians; Fortaleza x Ceará – All valid for the 33rd round November 18th : Sport x Bahia – Valid for the 33rd round

: Sport x Bahia – Valid for the 33rd round November 20th : Atlético-MG x Youth; Fortaleza x Palmeiras; Chapecoense x Grêmio; Atlético-GO x Ceará; International x Flemish – All valid for the 34th round, which had Bragantino 3 x 0 Sport early, in October.

: Atlético-MG x Youth; Fortaleza x Palmeiras; Chapecoense x Grêmio; Atlético-GO x Ceará; International x Flemish – November 21st : Fluminense x America-MG; Corinthians x Santos; Bahia x Cuiabá – Valid for the 34th round

: Fluminense x America-MG; Corinthians x Santos; Bahia x Cuiabá – Valid for the 34th round November 23 : Atlético-GO x Youth – Valid for the 30th round (delayed)

: Atlético-GO x Youth – November 24th: São Paulo x Athletico – Valid for the 34th round

São Paulo x Athletico – Valid for the 34th round December 2: Bahia x Atlético-MG – Valid for round 32 (delayed)

Bahia x Atlético-MG – No date: Grêmio x Flamengo – Valid for the 2nd round (delayed)

Rounds from the 35th to the 38th are still undated.

Understand what happened round by round

1st round: happened normally.

2nd round: had nine matches between the 5th and 6th of June. But is with a delay – between Grêmio and Flamengo, still without a date to happen.

3rd round: had nine matches between the 12th and 13th of June. But it was delayed – which happened on July 21, when Cuiabá beat Atlético-GO.

4th round: had nine matches between June 16th and 17th. But he got one late – which happened last Tuesday, November 2nd, when Athletico and Flamengo tied.

5th round: had nine matches between the 19th and 21st of June. But he got one late – which happened on August 18, when Grêmio beat Cuiabá.

6th round to 13th round: happened normally.

14th round: had nine matches between July 31st and August 1st. He was left with a delayed match that took place on September 2 – when Fluminense and Juventude tied.

15th round to 18th round: happened normally.

19th round: had five matches between September 4th and 7th. but others five were late. Four were played between September and October – and one is still pending and will take place on Friday, the 5th, between Flamengo and Atlético-GO.

São Paulo drew with América-MG on September 22nd.

Palmeiras won Ceará on October 20th

Internacional drew with Bragantino on October 21

Atlético-MG x Grêmio on November 3rd

Flamengo x Atlético-GO on November 5th

20th round to 22nd round: happened normally.

23rd round: had eight matches between October 2nd and 3rd. Two were late and happened on the 27th of the same month. Santos beat Fluminense, and Bahia drew with Ceará.

24th round to 29th round: happened normally.

4 out of 5 Isla in Athletico-PR x Flamengo, by Brasileirão — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Island in Athletico-PR x Flamengo, by Brasileirão — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Rounds still running

30th round: will have nine matches between November 6th and 8th. A match will be delayed to take place on November 23, between Atlético-GO x Juventude.

31st round: starts with an early match, on November 4th, between Cuiabá x Chapecoense. The other nine will take place between November 9th and 11th.

32nd round: has nine matches between November 13th and 14th. There will be a delayed match – between Bahia x Atlético-MG -, which will only happen on December 2nd.

33rd round: should happen normally, with all matches between November 16th and 18th.

34th round: started last week, when Bragantino beat Sport, on October 28th. There are nine matches to go, between November 20th and 21st. São Paulo vs Athletico will only face off on the 24th.

35th round to 38th round: no dates confirmed.