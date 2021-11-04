Service network will be expanded with the new HGU

The new Unimed General Hospital (HGU) unit, under construction in Marechal Cândido Rondon (PR), has arrived to add more services and assistance to the already extensive structure of Unimed Costa Oeste. Currently, the cooperative has seven hospitals, one of which is its own – the HGU de Toledo (PR) – and another six accredited, more than 200 clinics and 40 accredited laboratories and a Health Care Center that brings together professionals in one place. eight medical specialties and space for consultations and occupational examinations. “All investments in structure, whether they are themselves or accredited, aim at offering quick and quality service to beneficiaries”, highlights the vice-president director of Unimed Costa Oeste, Manoel Joaquim de Oliveira.

Reference – He points out that the new HGU will be a reference hospital for the entire region and will feature a structure consisting of 30 beds, fully equipped operating rooms and emergency care. “The care will be of low to medium complexity and patients who require more complex care will be received, stabilized and referred to the ICU of the HGU in Toledo. Nobody will be without our contribution”, guarantees the director.

Preparation – The vice-president director adds that there is a preparation of the structure for expansion that, if necessary, could double the number of beds and even accommodate an intensive care unit.

advance – The project in the city of Rondônia advances and the expectation is that it will be ready in 2022 to receive patients from the western region of Paraná. “We want to serve 100% of our beneficiaries with safety and quality, in addition to offering our members new job opportunities and job creation. We are very optimistic about this investment”, concludes Oliveira.

Complex – The HGU is being built in a medical-hospital complex that will also have a pharmacy, apart-hotel, restaurant, convenience store, cafeteria, bank branch, medical clinics, clinical analysis laboratory, vaccine clinic. (Unimed West Coast Press)