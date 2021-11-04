Shares of Vale (VALE3) and steel mills closed down by up to 7%; Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) is down 4% with oil

(Getty Images)

The trading session was positive for a large part of the Ibovespa shares, but the shares of companies linked to commodities had a day of sharp decline.

Vale (VALE3, R$ 66.83, -7.59%) was the biggest drop in the Ibovespa in this Wednesday (3) session, amid an adjustment in the performance of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) during the holiday, when recorded strong low and amid the scenario of weakness in iron ore. The Bradespar holding (BRAP4, R$ 46.23 -7.54%) also had a strong drop, above 7%.

With the downward trend in the price of the commodity, the shares of steelmakers also fell, in the case of Usiminas (USIM5, R$ 12.37, -5.57%), CSN (CSNA3, R$ 22.09, -4.58 %) and Gerdau (GGBR4, R$ 25.55 -3.95%).

Still on the radar, Morgan Stanley reduced the target price of the Vale ADR from US$ 18 to US$ 16, even maintaining an equal-weight assessment (exposure in line with the market average).

According to the bank, the assessment is due to the lack of positive catalysts in the near term and lower iron ore prices expected in the coming years due to a challenging structural outlook.

In addition, the bank sees the miner reporting solid cash flow in the coming years, despite forecasts of lower iron ore prices and future payments in the Brumadinho accident, which should allow the company to return excess cash to shareholders for through dividends and buybacks.

However, Morgan Stanley expects the shares to continue to trade at low multiples and below their intrinsic value amid uncertainty around China’s steel and property markets and the potential for higher mining royalties in Brazil.

UBS also cut VALE’s ADR target price from US$15 to US$11.

Still on the radar, Petrobras (PETR3, R$ 27.48 -4.25%; PETR4, R$ 26.85, -4.11%) had a drop of more than 4%, following the price of oil. The barrel of Brent, which is a benchmark for Petrobras prices, plummeted 3.94% today to US$ 81.37. WTI fell 4.56% to $80.08 a barrel. Prices reacted to the higher-than-expected increase in stocks of the commodity in the United States.

This was the biggest daily percentage drop for both benchmarks since early August and was the lows of Brent closings since October 7th and WTI since October 13th.

Weekly oil inventories rose another 3.3 million barrels, more than expected, but gasoline inventories fell to the lowest level since November 2017. US oil market supply has tightened, with inventories in the Cushing, Okla., storage facility in at least three years.

US President Joe Biden, speaking at the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, attributed the recent rise in oil and gas prices to OPEC countries’ refusal to pump more oil. The average retail price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States was recently $3.40, according to AAA, about US$ 0.20 of increase over the previous month.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, meet on Thursday and are expected to confirm plans to keep monthly supply increases stable despite calls for an acceleration.

Still on the radar for Petrobras, are the statements by President Jair Bolsonaro about the company. On Monday, the president told the press that he learned “unofficially” that a new increase in fuels is being planned by Petrobras for 20 days. According to him, the matter would be a priority on his return to Brazil the day before.

On the same day, Petrobras rebutted the speech and stated that it does not anticipate decisions to readjust fuel prices.

(with information from Reuters)

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related