Sponsored by Unimed CG, Copagaz Campo Grande disputes Superliga C and represents MS

Copagaz Campo Grande disputes Superliga C and represents MS – (Photo: Disclosure)

Sponsored by Unimed Campo Grande, the Copagaz Campo Grande team will compete for a place in Superliga C in volleyball. The team from Mato Grosso do Sul is in a single group and will play in four matches on November 3, 4, 6 and 7 at Colégio Elite Mace gym, located at Rua Rui Barbosa, 2025.

The teams Viva Lucas Vôlei/LRV-MT (MT), Neurologia Ativa (GO), Uberlândia Ativa/Praia Clube/Sada (MG) and Frutal (MG) are also competing for a spot in the Superliga.

The medical cooperative’s support for the team is part of Mude1Hábito, a national movement promoted by Unimeds, which encourages changes in habits, aiming at more well-being, health and an improvement in people’s quality of life.

To follow the games it is necessary to buy tickets. Check below for information to purchase tickets.

Place of sale: Escolinha do Pezão – Rua 13 de Junho, 185.

Sales hours: From 2 pm to 8 pm.

game schedules

DATE

HOUR

MATCH

11/3

18h

Active Neurology x Viva Lucas Vôlei/LRV-MT

11/3

20h

Copagaz Campo Grande x Fruit

11/4

18h

Uberlândia Ativa/Praia Clube/Sada x Frutal

11/4

20h

Copagaz Campo Grande x Viva Lucas Vôlei/LRV-MT

5/11

18h

Viva Lucas Vôlei/LRV-MT x Frutal

5/11

20h

Uberlândia Ativa/Praia Clube/Sada x Active Neurology

11/6

18h

Active vs. Fruity Neurology

11/6

20h

Copagaz Campo Grande x Uberlândia Ativa/Praia Clube/Sada

11/7

18h

Uberlândia Ativa/Praia Clube/Sada x Viva Lucas Vôlei/LRV-MT

11/7

20h

Copagaz Campo Grande x Active Neurology