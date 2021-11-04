Sponsored by Unimed CG, Copagaz Campo Grande disputes Superliga C and represents MS

Copagaz Campo Grande disputes Superliga C and represents MS – (Photo: Disclosure)

Sponsored by Unimed Campo Grande, the Copagaz Campo Grande team will compete for a place in Superliga C in volleyball. The team from Mato Grosso do Sul is in a single group and will play in four matches on November 3, 4, 6 and 7 at Colégio Elite Mace gym, located at Rua Rui Barbosa, 2025.

The teams Viva Lucas Vôlei/LRV-MT (MT), Neurologia Ativa (GO), Uberlândia Ativa/Praia Clube/Sada (MG) and Frutal (MG) are also competing for a spot in the Superliga.

The medical cooperative’s support for the team is part of Mude1Hábito, a national movement promoted by Unimeds, which encourages changes in habits, aiming at more well-being, health and an improvement in people’s quality of life.

To follow the games it is necessary to buy tickets. Check below for information to purchase tickets.

Place of sale: Escolinha do Pezão – Rua 13 de Junho, 185.

Sales hours: From 2 pm to 8 pm.

game schedules