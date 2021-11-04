Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The PEC dos Precatórios is approved by the Chamber. The currency hits its highest level of the week as the market reassessed the outlook for global interest rates. US orders and import data will be the first test of the reduction schedule outlined by Wednesday. Shares are fluctuating, but Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:) (SA:) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:) (SA:) are trending up after impressive results. And OPEC meets with Russia and other countries but is unlikely to change its December production quotas.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, November 4th.

1. Chamber approves PEC of Precatório

The Chamber of Deputies approved by 312 votes to 144 the base text of the PEC dos Precatórios, which authorizes the government not to pay part of its judicial debts and which also changes the spending ceiling to allow for more expenses in the next year, such as payment of the Brazil Aid.

It is still necessary to decide on eight highlights, but the vote was left for next Tuesday. The bill also needs to be voted on in the second round before going to the Senate.

The text’s rapporteur, Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), used a “regulatory maneuver” to present a new version of the amendments in the plenary, even though the internal regulations prohibit this in this voting phase. The opposition promised to challenge this fact in the Supreme Court (STF).

The PEC will open a space of at least R$ 15 billion in this year’s budget and R$ 83 billion in 2022. This is because the government will pay only R$ 44 billion in court orders and will postpone another R$ 45 billion to the following year.

2. Dollar reverses losses after Fed taper message

The dollar recouped all the losses it took in response to what most analysts saw as a modest first step by the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy at its Wednesday meeting.

At 8:19 am, the future that tracks the US dollar against a basket of advanced economy currencies was up 0.39% at 94,222, as analysts concluded that the chance of higher interest rates is even more realistic in the US than in Japan or the Eurozone, where the ECB president, , effectively ruled out the chance of a rate hike next year in comments on Wednesday.

Equity markets in Asia and Europe followed the US bullish overnight, comfortable with Fed chairman assurances that the central bank is not “behind the curve” of inflation, though he expects current supply bottlenecks plaguing the economy will last “until next year.”

3. Actions set to open mixed; Qualcomm, Toyota shines

US equity markets are likely to open mixed later, after closing at new highs on Wednesday in response to the Fed’s announcement in which Jerome Powell took pains to emphasize not accelerating the timetable for rate hikes.

At 8:20 am, 100 and futures futures were up 0.41% and 0.16%, respectively, while futures fell 0.01%.

The main yield on 10-year bonds, which had risen to 1.60% on Wednesday, fell again to 1.57%.

Inventories will likely be in focus later at Qualcomm, which posted record sales in its fiscal fourth quarter due to strong demand for 5G phones, and Toyota, which also released results that defied global chip industry constraints overnight. The Lithium Reserves Mining albemarle (NYSE:) should also get off to a strong start after better-than-expected results on Thursday night.

4. Business data to highlight economic strength

The weekly US jobless claims data, due out at 9:30 am, may shed more light on whether the Fed will adjust the pace of its phasing out of bond purchases.

Initial claims are expected to fall to 275,000, a day after ADP’s private payroll report for the month to mid-October was much stronger than expected, showing a net gain of 571,000 jobs. The Institute of Supply Management’s survey of non-manufacturing businesses also showed a clear strengthening of activity in October.

Also of note will be US trade data. Last month’s figures showed that imports hit all-time highs ahead of the upcoming holiday season, suggesting that consumer demand remains extraordinarily strong.

5. OPEC + meeting

Ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet with Russia and other major oil exporters to decide on production levels for December.

They are not expected to change their pre-announced plan to increase 400,000 barrels a day, despite pressure from President Joe Biden and the leaders of other big importers such as India to pump more.

US government inventory data on Wednesday reinforced suspicions that high gasoline prices are already hampering US demand, with oil inventories rising more than 3 million barrels.

At 8:22 am, it rose 1.82% to $82.33 a barrel, while it rose 1.98% to $83.62 a barrel.