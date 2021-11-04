Steering wheel leaves Serie B club and returns to Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras

The passing of the steering wheel Gabriel Furtado through Londrina has come to an end. The 21-year-old player terminated his contract with Tubarão and returns to Palmeiras, the club for which he was revealed and debuted as a professional in 2017.

Palmeiras lent the steering wheel to Londrina in May this year, for the disputed Series B of the Brazilian Championship. However, Gabriel Furtado only played one game with Tubarão’s shirt, this one, in a 0-0 draw with Confiança, by Segundona.

The player’s termination with Londrina and the return to Palmeiras were confirmed in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin), of the CBF, last Wednesday (3).

Gabriel Furtado caught the attention of Palmeiras when he stood out at Paraná Clube. He was hired in 2017, for the base, and in the same year he made his professional debut in the victory over Ponte Preta by 2-1, in the 10th round of the Brazilian Championship that season.

The defensive midfielder lived great prominence at the base of Verdão, where he became known as the ‘new pitbull’, for being a fan and having a style of play similar to Felipe Melo. In fact, Gabriel Furtado celebrated his goals just like his idol.

Gabriel Furtado was multi-champion at the base of Palmeiras and won titles such as the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, Under-20 Brazil Cup, Under-20 RS Cup and the Under-20 Paulista Championship twice.

With no space in Alviverde’s professional, Gabriel Furtado was on loan and also defended Getafe, from Spain, and Vitória.

