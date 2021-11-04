STF maintains roadblock ban

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Luiz Fux, today suspended a decision that allowed striking truck drivers to block roads in some parts of the country. Thus, the 29 injunctions that prohibit such protests in 20 states are still in effect.

Yesterday, Judge Ângela Catão, of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the First Region) responded to an appeal by Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers) and suspended the ban on stoppages in nine states: Minas Gerais, Goiás, Pará , Tocantins, Bahia, Amazonas, Piauí, Roraima and Maranhão.

According to a bulletin from the Ministry of Infrastructure, the TRF did not judge the issue, but whether the Common Courts had jurisdiction to analyze the case, or whether it should be referred to the Labor Court. “With the decision of Minister Fux, this interpretation can no longer be used by the TRF-1 and should serve as a guideline for other courts,” says the statement from the folder.”

A strike by autonomous truck drivers was planned last Monday, but according to Infrastructure, there were no blockades throughout the day. Among the demands are the reduction in the price of diesel, compliance with the minimum freight floor and the return of the special retirement facility for the category.

The Union managed 29 injunctions preventing the blockade in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Tocantins, Rondônia, Amazonas, Pará, Maranhão, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Paraíba, Piauí and Bahia. Fines can reach R$ 1 million per legal entity that supports the stoppage of the roads. According to category leaders, the decisions inhibited the blocks.