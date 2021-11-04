Sthe regrets label of infidel and Tiago defending Gui

Today, during the day in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the pedestrians echoed the formation of the farm and the events of recent days. Sthefane Matos remains annoyed with Rico Melquiades, because the pawn has accused her of “smoothing” other pawns, such as Arcrebiano and Dynho.

Tiago Piquilo, even though he fell out with Gui Araujo last night, defended Anitta’s ex-boyfriend from criticism and complained about Valentina’s reactions to the ex-MTV’s mockery. Dayane, in turn, made an unnecessary comment about the former stage assistant’s physical form.

Check out what happened in the rural reality show today:

first night in the bay

Gui Araujo praised his stay in the bay after being chosen by Erasmo Viana to be part of the quartet of pedestrians in perrengue.

It’s peace in the bay, bro. sleeping there is [a maior] peace. Gui Araujo

Fazenda 2021: Gui praised Dynho Alves’ stay at the bay Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Valentina Francavilla had curled her hair this morning. Excited about the look, she decided to try a new bikini. She showed the look to Dayane Mello, who, in response, pointed to the supposed abdominal bulge of Mouse’s former stage assistant.

I like. Only this belly there… […] A little swollen, right, friend? Dayane Mello

The Farm 2021: Dayane watches Valentina wear a bikini Image: Playback/Playplus

Tiago defended Gui Araujo

Tiago Piquilo was talking to Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro when he said that he still likes Gui Araujo despite the ex-MTV’s controversies in the reality show.

“I still like him and I preserve the good things he is with me. Because he’s polite to me, because he talks to me, got it?”, said Tiago.

Still talking about Gui, the countryman criticized Valentina’s reactions to the peon’s needling.

“You don’t need to curse your mother here. You lose your mind. […] And this I tip my hat to Bill. He may be ironic, it pissed me off, but he’s polite. Speak politely,” stated the singer.

Tiago saying that Valentina’s way of reacting to Gui Araujo’s mockery is wrong. for God’s sake buddy — Ana claudia || (@AnacClaudia) November 3, 2021

Talks about swidden formation

Dayane Mello and Erasmo Viana spoke about the seventh swidden, formed last night. The former Grande Fratello confessed that she changed her vote on the spot to protect Solange Gomes.

“I’ll tell you the truth: my vote was for Mileide, but I wanted to protect Sol. So I voted for Dynho to give him more votes. I’m not an idiot. I really did,” admitted Day.

The Farm 2021: Dayane talks about the seventh farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Infidelity accusations

Sthefane Matos vented with Bil Araújo about the accusations of infidelity he has been receiving in the reality show, especially the one that came from Rico Melquiades in the game of discord.

He is very mean. He does everything to win it here. Very dirty. […] It’s playing too low. It’s the same thing as me talking about his mother. You’re welcome? I would never do that. For me this is not valid. On that day of the dynamics I felt really bad. Sthefane Matos

The Farm 2021: Stefane Speaks of Rico Image: Playback/Playplus

“It was heart”

Erasmo Viana and Dayane Mello recalled the formation of the seventh farm, which took place last night. The pawn said he chose to put himself in the stall to protect his allies.

It was heart. If I were a strategist, I would put someone from us – you [Dayane], Val, Aline or MC Gui – or else, when I would be in the stall, I would not vote for Sol. Erasmus Viana

Farm 2021: Erasmus talks about the seventh farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Sthefane didn’t believe in Erasmus

Sthefane Matos, Bil Araújo and Gui Araujo were talking about the seventh farm, when they remembered the power of the red flame, which made Erasmo Viana need to exchange the four residents of the bay for four from the headquarters. The fitness influencer chose to put himself in the stall and was pulled into the hot seat. Erasmus said he did it to protect his allies, but Sthe didn’t believe him.

[Erasmo] If placed in the field, man. ‘Ah, save my friends…’. Lie. F*ck none. It’s because he wasn’t smart at the time. Sthefane Matos

Erasmus said, who put himself in the stall to save the girls, and sthe saying he was stupid kkkk he didn’t lie — Bia??? (@BadBia__) November 3, 2021

