Sthe says infidelity accusations affected her

Sthefane Matos told Bil Araújo about the accusations of infidelity he has been receiving in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), especially the one that came from Rico Melquiades in the game of discord.

“What Rico told you affected you a lot, right?”, asked the ex-BBB.

“Of course, right?” the farmer admitted.

“This thing Rico talks about is very serious,” said Bil. “I think it’s dangerous. The guys will go down killing him. He must be earning a lot hater“.

“He’s very mean. He does everything to win it here. Very dirty,” Sthe lamented.

“I keep imagining the audience seeing this…”, commented the pawn.

“Wow, it’s not possible. It’s playing too low. It’s the same thing as me talking about his mother. Imagine? I would never do that. For me that’s not worth it. On that day of the dynamics I felt really bad”, confessed the Bahian woman. “It hurts to hear these things. Yesterday I already knew he was going to play this on ‘live’. I could even nominate someone else if I was afraid of him. I’ve already been prepared.”

“Did you talk to him later?” asked the ex-BBB.

Sthe denied: “I don’t even want to talk to him. He knows what he does, he’s 30. He knows the power the word has, especially in here. He talks a lot of shit about me and he doesn’t even know me. But I’m calm, I know very well the person I’m being here. I’m not disrespectful to my fiance, there are a million cameras here. are out there”.

“I’m exactly like that with my friends, giving hugs, kisses, affection, gifts,” continued the farmer. “I don’t have a problem with that, it’s just that he came with meanness. He just talks c*ck, he doesn’t even know me. It’s f*cking because besides me, I don’t know how it’s going to affect Victor. I don’t know what proportion it’s taking there. outside”.

Bil tried to reassure her: “I don’t think he got into that pile, he knows what Rico is like.”