STJD denounces Flamengo for homophobic chants from fans in the match against Grêmio

The Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football (STJD) denounced Flamengo this Wednesday (3) because of homophobic chants from their fans during the game against Grêmio, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on the 15th. of September. The process will be judged next Monday (8). THE CNN, Flamengo said it will not comment.

The Rio club can be framed in article 243-G, which deems a “discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly or disabled person”.

The red-black can lose field commands, in national championships, and receive a fine of up to R$ 100,000. The case reached the STJD Prosecutor’s Office after the Collective of Torcidas Canarinhos LGBTQ presented “infringement notice”, through images posted on the internet.

“It is necessary to consider the fact that the stadium had an audience of more than 6,500 supporters of the main team, who, delirious with the positive result achieved in the competition and drunk with joy, despised the opposing team with homophobic chants, a hypothesis configured in the paragraphs 1st, 2nd and 3rd of the CBJD”, highlights an excerpt from the lawsuit against the club.

Arbitration was also denounced

The match arbitration quartet will also be judged next Monday (8). Referee Rodolpho Toski, assistants Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, and fourth referee Lucas Paulo Torezin were included in articles of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice for not reporting the fact in the scoresheet after the match.

The penalties range from suspension from 15 to 360 days, in addition to payment of a fine.