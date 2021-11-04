STJD president accepts injunction, and Grêmio will have to play without fans | Guild

The president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Otávio Noronha, accepted the Prosecutor’s request for an injunction so that the Grêmio send your games with closed gates and do not have fans in the games as a visitor.

The decision is valid until the judgment of the case on the invasion of fans to the Arena’s lawn last Sunday, after the defeat by Palmeiras, still without a date set. It is appealable.

At the end of the match, a group of Grêmio fans invaded the pitch, destroyed the VAR’s cabin and other transmission equipment and narrowly missed entering the access tunnel to the locker rooms, where the players were. There are also records of attacks on stadium security, photographers and other media professionals,

After the incidents, the attorney general of the STJD, Ronaldo Piacente, denounced the Grêmio on the basis of article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which deals with field invasion, and also in article 211, for “failing to keep the stadium with the necessary structure to ensure safety.” The penalties provided for are a fine of up to R$ 100,000 and loss of up to 10 field warrants.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans invade the Arena lawn — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Grêmio fans invade the Arena lawn — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

In the dispatch justifying the decision, Otávio Noronha cites the images of the invasion and says that Grêmio fans, due to the team’s performance in the fight against relegation, forgot their “passion for football, to declare, and worse, to stop, a real war translated into the medieval transformation of the sports square into the stage of a real pitched battle”.

– This being, in short, the disastrous climate that currently gravitates towards Grêmio’s fans, the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Sports News reports with justified apprehension that the association still has some games valid for the tournament, where it is reasonable to consider that again if nothing is done to prevent it, a real battleground can be established in the stadiums, to the detriment of the safety of fans and professionals involved in the event – ​​he writes.

For this Wednesday’s game against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, the STJD’s decision has no practical effect, since the Belo Horizonte City Hall has not yet released the participation of visiting fans in the city’s stadiums. But, unless the injunction is reversed, Grêmio cannot have visiting fans at Gre-Nal next Saturday, in Beira-Rio.