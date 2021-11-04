Stone comes loose and kills student from Pouso Alegre during climbing – Gerais

Cecilia Oliveira Gernimo, from Pouso Alegre, died while climbing in the interior of So Paulo (photo: MSDS reproduction) A law student in Pouso Alegre died in So Bento do Sapuca, on the border between Minas and So Paulo, during a climb. The city’s Police Civil Police reported that a stone measuring more than one meter ‘dropped off the rock’ and fell on 21-year-old Cecilia Oliveira Gernimo, who was in Bairro dos Pinheiros. The accident was in the late afternoon of this Tuesday (2) and she died on the spot.

The Campos do Jordo Fire Department was called at around 5:45 pm. The corporation is approximately 50 minutes from So Bento do Sapuca. Searches were started on the same day, but suspended at dusk due to the fact that the site was difficult to access. The military returned to work at 7am this Wednesday (3). The young woman’s body was only retrieved early this afternoon.

Cecilia was from Pouso Alegre and attended the Faculty of Law of the South of Minas (FDSM). The institution posted on Facebook that “The WFSD deeply regrets the death of the very caring student Ceclia Oliveira Gernimo”. On the student’s social network, friends pay tribute and mourn the girl’s death.

The young woman was climbing a rock in Bairro dos Pinheiros, in So Bento do Sapuca, a municipality known for the practice of this type of sport, where the famous Pedra do Ba is also located.

Military firefighters from Campos do Jordo rescued the body (photo: Fire Department SP/Disclosure)

The accident



According to a source in the municipality who chose not to be identified, the reference in Bairro dos Pinheiros is a rock with a high degree of difficulty for climbing and other extreme sports that is not part of the context of this region.