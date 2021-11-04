Study reveals mechanism by which air pollution harms male fertility

SAO PAULO — Each year, more than 8 million people worldwide die as a result of inhaling polluted air, which aggravates respiratory problems such as asthma and can lead to the development of lung cancer, coronary heart disease and stroke. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 99% of the world population breathes air with high levels of pollutants. Recent scientific evidence shows that air pollution causes more impact on the body than previously imagined.

In addition to respiratory and cardiovascular damage, there may be brain and cognitive impairment and an increased risk of obesity, diabetes and infertility. However, the exact mechanism by which polluted air can lead to these health problems was unknown. At least until now. A study by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the US was able to connect the dots about how breathing polluted air impacts fertility.

Recently published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, the study shows that inflammation caused by air pollution in a specific type of neuron associated with the sleep cycle and obesity is responsible for the reduction in sperm count, an important marker of male reproductive health.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers tested healthy mice and mice genetically modified to not have neurons with a marker of inflammation in the brain, called Kappa B Kinase 2 Inhibitor or IKK2. The two groups of mice were exposed to filtered air or air pollution and then their sperm counts were analyzed. The results showed that animals raised without the IKK2 marker had no reductions in sperm count when exposed to polluted air, unlike healthy mice.

The researchers then removed IKK2 from specific neurons to more accurately determine how air pollution was affecting sperm counts. They found that a specific type of neuron, associated with the sleep cycle and obesity, was responsible for the reduced sperm count due to air pollution. These neurons are normally found in the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that controls hunger, thirst and sexual desire. There is a direct line between these neurons and the reproductive organs, which in turn trigger the inflammation response that results in a low sperm count.

— There were already studies, even in Brazil, which showed that pollution affects the semen of animals. What this study shows is that pollution seems to have a direct effect on the brain, leading to an inflammatory process that affects the production of sperm – explains specialist in human reproduction Matheus Roque, from the Mater Prime clinic in São Paulo.

The brain’s direct effect on the reproductive organs isn’t exactly new either. It is already known that stressful conditions affect fertility. For example, emotional stress can cause women to miss menstrual periods. According to the authors, the findings show that air pollution damage to sperm counts could be remedied by removing a single marker of inflammation in the mouse brain. This paves the way for the development of therapies that can prevent or reverse the harmful effects of air pollution on fertility.

— In medicine in general, many discoveries begin with animal studies. Of course, until this translates to results in humans, it takes a while. The ideal would be to avoid pollution, but as we can not, it is necessary to find ways to avoid its deleterious effect – says the doctor.