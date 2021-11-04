Take it easy at this time: understand why the Fed’s Powell statements reassured the markets

After weeks of volatility, the market started this Wednesday apprehensive about what could happen with the signals given by the monetary policies of Brazil and the United States: in the morning, the minutes of Cup (Committee on Monetary Policy of the Central Bank) and, in the afternoon, a meeting of the Fed (Federal Reserve, which is the American BC).

At the end of the day, the investors’ assessment is that the disclosures calmed tempers, pushing down the commercial dollar, which closed down 1.42%, at R$ 5.59, and future interest rates – the DI contract with maturing in January 2025, for example, operated at a drop of 59 basis points, to 11.99%.

The main reason for relief came from the Fed. The president of the institution, Jerome Powell, argued that the total withdrawal of stimulus to the economy is not related to the rise in American interest rates. the end of tapering (as the gradual reduction in bond purchases is called) in mid-2022 has been linked by analysts to the moment when the monetary authority would start to raise the base rate, today between zero and 0.25% per year.

In his post-meeting speech, in addition to reaffirming that the two processes are not linked, Powell said regional Fed officials did not detect “worrying increases” in workers’ wages that could increase the risk of an inflationary spiral. In other words, there is still no clear horizon for raising US interest rates, which can be considered good news for assets in emerging countries like Brazil, which are hampered by more attractive rates in the world’s largest economy.

“The market improved as a reaction to the Fed, which made it clear that the horizon for raising interest rates in the United States is still far away,” said Jefferson Laatus, chief strategist at Grupo Laatus.

In the statement, the monetary authority said it will buy US$ 15 billion less per month in debt and mortgage bonds – the current pace corresponds to a total of US$ 120 billion per month. The current purchasing program was designed right after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in the first half of last year, as a way to guarantee liquidity in the markets.

Copom minutes indicated higher interest rates at the end of the cycle

Here, the minutes of the Copom (Committee of Monetary Policy of the Central Bank) indicated that the Selic, the economy’s base interest rate, will end the current monetary tightening cycle higher than expected a month ago, as a consequence of the change in the fiscal scenario. In late October, the government announced a change in the spending ceiling to accommodate more spending in 2022.

The document indicated that the current fiscal situation implies a “significantly more contractionary” rise than initially expected, and it was well received because it showed that the BC is still willing to try to anchor expectations for next year’s inflation.