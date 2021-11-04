Targeting Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo’s success, Real Madrid takes the lead on 19-year promise

In the current season, Fábio Carvalho participated in six matches of the Championship for Fulham, registering three goals and an assist

According to the newspaper Sports World, O Real Madrid has his eyes wide open on one of the greatest promises in European football: the Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho, 19 years old, of the Fulham.

Inspired by the success of Vinicius Jr. and rodrygo, who were also signed very young by the Spanish giant, the club meringue he has already started contacts with the Portuguese staff and went ahead to ensure his arrival.

An indication that Fábio is willing to wear the white robe was given this Wednesday.

According to the English diary the sun, the Portuguese rejected the offer made by Fulham for his contract renewal, which expires at the end of the current season, in June 2022.

With that, the London team has already given up trying to hold the athlete and is now trying to prepare to sell him to Real Madrid for a “consolation” amount in the January window, just to not leave history empty-handed.

Fulham still hopes that other clubs, especially from the Premier League, show interest in Fábio Carvalho, so that it is possible to make an “auction” for the athlete.

Born in Benfica, the Portuguese arrived at Fulham as a teenager, the team through which he completed his training at the base and was promoted to professional in 2020/21.

In the current season, he has participated in six matches of the Championship, the 2nd British division, registering three goals and an assist.