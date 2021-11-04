Tatá Werneck reverses into follower who asked for Juliette in his place on ‘Lady Night’ | celebrities



Tatá Werneck and Juliette Freirereproduction

Rio – Tatá Werneck used his social networks, on Tuesday (2), to respond to the comment of an internet user who asked for his replacement on “Lady Night”. In a tweet already deleted, the user suggested that ex-BBB Juliette Freire take command of the talk show and the comedian insisted on rebutting the post.

“Juliette is a phenomenon! I’m a fan! She’s charming, but you don’t have to belittle someone to exalt someone else,” wrote the presenter. “Even because I created Lady Night. Every painting. Every part. So be careful because its poisonous thorns have nothing to do with the light that Juliette is,” completed Rafa Vitti’s wife.

The rude comment came after Multishow announced the premiere of the new season of “Lady Night” on November 15th. With a humorous video, the presenter already says that among the guests for the new episodes is Marcos Mion, who went viral on the web with his reactions to being hired by Globo.