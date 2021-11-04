Tattoo artist dressed up as a goalie Bruno could face a maximum of 6 months in prison | Manaus Today | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

Rodrigo Fernandes was summoned by the police after wearing a costume representing the murder of Eliza Samudio. Goalkeeper Bruno was convicted of involvement in the crime

Tattoo artist Rodrigo Fernandes will be summoned to sign a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO) at the 21st Integrated Police District for apology for the crime of femicide. He dressed up as ‘goalkeeper Bruno’ at a Halloween party at Porão do Alemão nightclub, last Monday (1). The costume consisted of a Flamengo shirt with the name ‘Bruno’ on the back and a black garbage bag with the name ‘Eliza’ written on a piece of paper, representing the remains of the victim.

According to delegate Rodrigo Barreto, head of the 4th Western Section and who is responding for the case, Fernandes must sign the TCO and then face a lawsuit in court to defend himself from the acts. When answering for apology for the crime (provided for in art. 287 of the Penal Code), he can face between three to six months of imprisonment, or a fine.

Complaint

According to a press release issued by the Civil Police of Amazonas (PC-AM), the denunciation of the crime took place this Tuesday afternoon (2), at the 19th DIP. The police report was opened by a woman who had seen the fantasy news through social media. The complaint was later transferred to the 21st DIP, which serves the São Jorge neighborhood, where the case occurred.

In addition to her, state deputy Joana Darc (PL) formalized, this Wednesday (3), a representation for the Public Ministry of Amazonas (MPAM) to investigate and denounce Rodrigo Fernandes for apology for the crime of femicide. For having published a photo of the costume on its official Instagram profile, the Porão do Alemão nightclub was also included in the representation.

“[…] this image represents an apology for the crime of femicide. It represents a disrespect to the family of a woman who was killed, strangled, dismembered, whose body was given to animals to eat and that until today the family has not had the right to bury her loved one. As a woman, as a mother, as a deputy, I am very indignant”, said Joana Darc, during a speech in the gallery of the Legislative Assembly of Amazonas (ALE-AM).

woman delegate sees crime

In an interview with the report of A CRITICA this Tuesday (2), the head of the Specialized Police in Crimes Against Women, delegate Débora Mafra, said she also saw a crime of apology for femicide in the episode in question. According to her, the right thing would be for the man to be arrested in the act.

“This case is totally disgusting. The man made an apology for the crime, a behavior that is typified in our Penal Code. From the moment he [o homem] is identified, the development can be through the courts and even causes pain and suffering to Eliza Samudio’s family”, explains the delegate.

remember the case

At dawn this Tuesday (2), the official Instagram profile of Porão do Alemão nightclub posted a photo of a man dressed as ‘goalkeeper Bruno’, a player convicted in court for having his own girlfriend, Eliza Samudio, killed. In the bar’s stories, there were also other costumes, as the house held a Halloween event. After the repercussion, the photo was deleted, but it generated great repercussion on the networks.

The businesswoman and current owner of the nightclub, Juliana Lima, said that “the media intern [sociais] he is 20 years old and at the time of the crime he was not old enough to absorb such a fatality and ended up not touching what was in front of him”.