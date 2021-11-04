test result is released

The final result of the objective test of the Banco do Brasil tender is now available. The publication can be consulted on the Cesgranrio Foundation website, which organizes the selection.

It is possible to check the result by region of vacancy. In addition, candidates can also access the preliminary result of the essay.

According to the panel, between this Thursday, the 4th, and the next Friday, the 5th, competitors who obtain a grade lower than 70 will be able to request a view of the essay test and review of the grades. You features, in this case, are accepted here.

Individual consultation of the final result of the objective and preliminary proof of the essay

Candidates can also access the results by consulting the general list by region. Check it out below:

Northeast result

North, South and Midwest Result

São Paulo result

Southeast Result (RJ, ES and MG)

*The links were provided by the Cesgranrio Foundation. Due to the high volume of accesses, the pages have been registering instability.

The tests of the BB contest took place in September this year. The objective exam had 70 questions, 25 of Basic Knowledge and 45 Specific Knowledge.

Commercial agent (traditional clerk)

Basic Knowledge – 25 questions

Portuguese Language (ten questions with a value of 1.5 points each);

English Language (five questions worth one point each);

Mathematics (five questions with a value of 1.5 points each); and

Financial Market News (five questions worth one point each).

Specific Knowledge – 45 questions

Financial Mathematics (five questions with a value of 1.5 points each);

Banking Knowledge (ten questions worth 1.5 points each);

Computer Knowledge (15 questions with a value of 1.5 points each); and

Sales and Negotiation (15 questions worth 1.5 points each).

Technology agent (IT-focused clerk)

Basic Knowledge – 25 questions

Portuguese Language (ten questions with a value of 1.5 points each);

English Language (five questions worth one point each);

Mathematics (five questions with a value of 1.5 points each); and

Financial Market News (five questions worth one point each).

Specific Knowledge – 45 questions

Probability and Statistics (five questions with a value of 1.5 points each);

Banking Knowledge (five questions worth 1.5 points each); and

Information Technology (35 questions with a value of 1.5 points each).

Who will be considered approved?

To be approved, you must have reached at least 50% of the points in the set of objective tests, in addition to being classified in a position that does not exceed twice the sum of the total number of vacancies and the number of reserve registration.

After the approval of the competition, the selection will be valid for one year, renewable for an equal period. Those selected will be hired during this period.

Banco do Brasil contest is the biggest in history

In all, the Banco do Brasil contest attracted 1,645,975 candidates, with 1,605,751 registered for the positions of clerk – commercial agent (traditional) and 40,224 for the opportunities of clerk – technology agent (IT).

According to Banco do Brasil, the number was a surprise, making the contest the biggest in the country’s history, according to Fundação Cesgranrio, the organizer.

“The number of candidates exceeded our expectations. The search for a vacancy at Banco do Brasil makes us proud that we have fulfilled the objective of attracting new talent at the national level. We believe that the candidates were attracted by the opportunities for advancement and careers that the BB offers, in addition to a set of benefits,” said BB’s corporate vice president, Ênio Mathias.

Of the total number of applicants, however, 48% missed the exams (765,545), leaving more than 800 thousand candidates in the competition.

For BB, the result was positive, since, in its last three selections, this index was 49.9% (2014), 38% (2015) and 52% (2018).

The current contest offers 4,480 vacancies for the career of clerk, mid-level. This year, the opportunities were distributed among two professional profiles:

commercial agent (traditional clerk) – 4 thousand vacancies, being 2 thousand immediate and 2 thousand for reserve registration; and

– 4 thousand vacancies, being 2 thousand immediate and 2 thousand for reserve registration; and technology agent (IT clerk) – 480 vacancies, of which 240 are immediate and 240 for reserve registration.

Those selected will have remuneration of BRL 4,508.40, being R$3,022.37 of base salary, R$831.16 of food/meal assistance and R$654.87 of food basket, in the form of the Collective Labor Agreement.

The workload will be 30 hours a week under a CLT regime. Contractors will still have transportation assistance and the following benefits: