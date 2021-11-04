‘That bitch’: seven are convicted of anti-Semitic tutes against miss – International

The young April Benayoum, miss Provence (photo: LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

The French justice sentenced on Wednesday (3) to fines of up to 800 euros (925 dollars) seven people for publishing



antisemitic messages



on Twitter against one of the beauty contest finalists



Miss France



.

During the gala broadcast in December, the young



April Benayoum



, Miss Provence, said that her passion for geography is perhaps due to her origins: her Serbo-Croatian mother and her Tallo-Israeli father.



These statements generated a flurry of audio messages on Twitter. “I vote against the Jew (…). Israeli Miss Provence, that bitch (…). I boycott Israel,” read the president of the court during the trial in September.

During the trial in a Paris court, the defendants admitted that they wrote these messages, but none of them acknowledged their anti-Semitic character. Some claimed to have acted on behalf of the Palestinian cause.

However, for the magistrates, the messages “as much for the [seu] content and context” did express “a personal rejection by its origin” or “its supposed religion” and pointed “directly” to Benayoum.

The justice imposed fines of between 300 and 800 euros (from 347 to 925 dollars) to these four women and three men, as well as the payment of compensation for the woman and various anti-racist associations.

Four of them will also need to attend a two-day “citizenship course,” according to the court’s decision. The prosecution had asked for two months of parole for the convicts and for an eighth man, who was acquitted.