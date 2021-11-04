The accounts and the drama of Cruzeiro to try to escape Series C – 11/04/2021

On the edge of the relegation zone and without a win for four matches, Cruzeiro has in the final rounds of Serie B the sole objective of not falling to the Third League. The risks are real: the team from Minas Gerais has three games in a row against direct opponents, and the distance to Z4 today is two points.

The decisive sequence is against Londrina (currently 17th place), Brusque (16th) and Vitória (18th). Afterwards, Cruzeiro takes Sampaio Corrêa, the current 13th, in a game that until then could also become decisive. In the last round, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team ends Serie B at home, against Náutico, who are in the middle of the table.

Direct games can represent hell or redemption: defeats can be fatal, but two victories in the most important games (against Londrina and Brusque) would be enough to save Cruzeiro. The clash that opens the sequence is against the Paraná team, away from home, at 21:30 (GMT) tomorrow (5).

Overall, 11 points in the final five rounds solve the Cruzeiro situation, as long as at least one victory is over Londrina or Brusque.

In this scenario, competitors would lose valuable points against Cruzeiro itself, which would not even enter the Z4 and would no longer be able to be reached by the last four. In case of defeat tomorrow (5), on the other hand, the accounts would already need to be redone.

Cruzeiro accounts

Cruzeiro is currently 14th with 40 points. Londrina is 17th, with 38. Among them are Ponte Preta (39) and Brusque (38), so there is not much room for stumbling.

All the teams mentioned depend only on themselves to avoid Serie C, precisely because of the direct games, and this will continue to be true at the end of the 34th round. Depending on the result of Londrina x Cruzeiro, however, the situation of the Minas Gerais team can become alarming.

If Londrina: Cruzeiro loses at least one position and may even enter the relegation zone. Still, a victory over Brusque would keep the team depending only on you.

In case of a tie: Cruzeiro’s distance to Z4 would not decrease and could even rise to three points in the event of Brusque’s defeat in the round (visit Confiança, another threatened). The Minas Gerais team would continue depending only on itself.

If you cruise: the distance to the Z4 goes up to five points and leaves the Minas Gerais team very close to permanence. A new victory over Brusque would practically seal their continuity in the Segundona, but even a draw would serve well to keep both competitors behind in the standings.

Dispute is fiercer

After all, how big is the Cruzeiro’s risk? Mathematician Marcelo Leme de Arruda calculates the chances of the Minas Gerais team falling at 11.6%; on the other hand, Tristão Garcia’s mathematical models indicate a 14% risk. Both models take into account the difficulty of each remaining confrontation for the teams involved.

The relegation bar rose in Serie B. In the last two editions, the 17th place fell to the Third Division with just 39 points; this year, however, the 17th placed Londrina already has 38 points with five rounds to go.

So far, the fight against relegation involves half of Serie B. From Rowing (11th place, 41 points) down, everyone is at risk of falling. The lantern Brasil de Pelotas-RS has no way to save itself anymore; Vitória and Confiança have already threatened to react, but they still need a historic start to stay.