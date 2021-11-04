The call to reality for Democrats after Tuesday’s election defeats; read review – International

Democrats woke up on Wednesday, 3, facing a call to reality. A year after celebrating victory in the 2020 elections, their meager legislative majorities are now at more risk than they feared, and it is unclear whether the President Biden or your party has some workable plan to rebalance a political environment leaning significantly against them.

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s Victory about Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia government election was not a complete surprise. Nervous Democrats had a feeling this would be weeks ago. But the full impact of defeat in a state where Biden won by 10 percentage points just 12 months ago, coupled with a much tighter-than-expected run for the New Jersey government, where Biden won by 16 points, has sparked warnings for the whole party.

Next year, the entire Democratic Party it will face voters, with Republicans more confident than ever about issues such as education, inflation and immigration, as well as about its strategy and strong determination to take power away from Democrats in the House and Senate; and thus short-circuit the remaining two years of Biden’s first term. The speed with which Democrats absorb Tuesday’s results and begin their response will determine whether or not they will be able to avoid expected defeats in the upcoming midterm legislative elections.

It is always said that it is possible to exaggerate the interpretation of the results of these unseasonable elections. Perhaps it was simply the fault of historic standards in Virginia, which for decades has seen the occupying White House party lose the race for its government. McAuliffe, in 2013, was the only exception. Similarly, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who faced a tight race with Republican Jack Ciattarelli, faced a record of incumbent Democrats struggling to win a second term.

But it would be reckless for Democrats to underestimate what happened on Tuesday. Losing a state like Virginia, which has been leaning toward the Democratic Party for a decade, and having so much trouble in New Jersey suggests that unless things change, only the most Democratic states and districts will be safe by 2022.

National and local factors contributed to Tuesday’s results. Biden’s plummeting approval ratings and the Democrats’ failure, after months of negotiation, to pass two of the key elements of Biden’s domestic legislative agenda collaborated. As well as powerful local issues, such as education and public safety, which worked in favor of the Republicans. Inflation concerns overrode Biden’s claims about economic progress. In Virginia, Youngkin, a newcomer to politics, proved to be a more adept candidate than former Gov. McAuliffe, whose campaign dealt equally with past and future issues.

McAuliffe’s luck changed just as Biden’s approval ratings began to plummet in late summer. Whether it’s because of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the lack of action by Democratic lawmakers, or a public terrified and frustrated by the Delta variant of coronavirus, which led to a surge in new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, voters began to look at the president in a less favorable perspective. On Tuesday, in Virginia, Biden’s approval rating was 45% and his disapproval rating was 54%, according to preliminary exit poll results, not significantly better than Trump’s, which recorded 42. % pass and 54% fail.

President approval rates fluctuate. Rare is the president who doesn’t suffer setbacks and then, in many cases, regains his popularity. This happened to Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and barack obama, although only after their parties suffered significant defeats in mid-term elections. If Democrats get their step in Congress and the pandemic alleviates significantly, the public may begin to look more positively on the president and his party, even though their problems go beyond that.

This, however, will only happen if these elements add up. Biden’s team remains confident that Congress will pass both its infrastructure package and its even bigger package of social spending and climate initiatives and that, with those victories, the economy will improve enough to give Democrats something positive to say in the year. he comes. Right now, with inflation causing concern to many voters, the economy is helping the Republican party. On Tuesday, a third of Virginia voters said the economy was the main theme that defined their vote, according to preliminary exit poll results, and Youngkin was targeting the majority of those voters.

Even if Congress approves the rest of Biden’s domestic spending agenda, other challenges lie ahead. Still pending are issues such as electoral rights, immigration, police reform and the future of legislative obstruction, all elements that again threaten to split the Democratic Party.

Education, normally a field in which Democrats are strong, has emerged as a potent theme for Youngkin, and other Republicans will certainly try to replicate his success. The theme encompasses everything from curriculum issues to frustrations over school closures during the worst part of the pandemic, which robbed students of precious months of classroom instruction. Democrats have not found an effective way to debate these issues.

Not only Virginia and New Jersey have suggested that the Democrats will need to regroup. In elections across the country, there have been signs that voters feel that the party has moved too far to the left, even as its progressive wing is showing signs of strength.

In Virginia, according to exit polls, a majority of voters said the party was too liberal. New Yorkers voted Democrat Eric Adams their new mayor after a campaign in which he made public safety a priority and presented himself as more centrist than liberal. In Minneapolis, voters defeated a proposal to dismantle the police department, a year after the movement Black Lives Matter have elevated the issue of police reform to the top of the progressive agenda. In Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown, who lost the primary to socialist India Walton, appears to have been re-elected as an independent candidate.

David Plouffe, who helped guide Obama through his two electoral victories and knows how the 2009 defeats in New Jersey and Virginia anticipated a 2010 party downfall, issued a grim warning to Democrats as the votes were counted. In comments to MSNBC, he called the current environment “dark and bleak,” adding that, “I’m convinced things are going to get better in the next 12 months, but now things are going pretty bad.” If things don’t improve, he said, Democrats could have a nightmare next November.

The ways in which McAuliffe and Youngkin managed their campaigns gave additional clues to the coming year. McAuliffe, concerned about Democrat complacency, called for a rerun of the Democratic campaigns of the years under Trump, invoking the former president’s ghost every chance he got and qualifying Youngkin as a Trump clone. Turnout was not an issue in Virginia, a record was set for state elections. It was the voters who decided to vote and the way they voted that sank McAuliffe and other Democratic candidates.

Democrats have consistently advanced in the suburbs during Trump’s presidency, but Youngkin has closed the gap in the suburbs, a success that, if repeated across the country in November next year, could have devastating consequences for Biden’s party. In Loudoun County, for example, Youngkin was about 10 percentage points behind McAuliffe, after Biden won the county by 25 points and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won by 20 points in 2017.

Meanwhile, Youngkin has made impressive margins in some of Virginia’s smallest and most Republican counties. The result again highlighted how much support for Democrats has fallen in smaller towns and rural areas across the country. This has significant long-term consequences for congressional and legislative elections unless Democrats find an effective strategy to reach constituencies in these areas, which they currently lack.

Youngkin also gave Republicans a possible roadmap for dealing with a coalition that includes supporters of Trump and his antagonists. Youngkin gladly accepted Trump’s support and echoed some of his views, even accepting the claim that the election was stolen by highlighting the need for more integrity in the electoral process. But overall, he kept his distance from the former president.

This contest will not be the final word on how much Republicans are able to prevent Trump from costing them votes in the future, with many of next year’s Republican primaries consisting of a contest to see who can best imitate the former president, with the potential. of swelling the party with candidates who will have difficulty winning a general election.

Shortly after 1:00 AM on Wednesday, Biden landed at Andrews Base on his way back from his European tour, just as Youngkin was delivering his victory speech. The message of the images displayed side by side on television was clear to viewers. A president who hoped his trip abroad would bolster his position at home was returning to face even greater challenges.

Biden’s priority will be to bring a swift end to the debate over his social spending and climate law, forcing House and Senate votes. This will be just the beginning of the work demanded by your now anxious party. Democrats feared a long night on Tuesday. The result was even worse than they feared.

*HE IS CHIEF CORRESPONDENT