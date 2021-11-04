The contradiction of world leaders and their jet travel to COP26

The vast majority of global leaders are gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the great UN climate conference. Some politicians have traveled on private or charter planes, including countless business titans who will show up in Glasgow to talk about their big climate goals as proof that their companies are good corporate citizens.

Activists speak out about it. A simple solution, of course, is to ban private jet travel to the world’s premier climate conference. Countries can commit to banning private planes, period. You can focus on the United States as an example. The Biden administration proclaims that it is committed to environmental justice.

The ban on private jets (at COP26) would be a great starting point. A study released in 2020 showed that private jet travel was responsible for nearly 34 million metric tons of carbon pollution in 2016, which is more than some countries produce in an entire year.

Four hours of flying in a private jet emits as much greenhouse gas pollution as the average European citizen in a year. As a 2017 Institute for Policy Studies report notes, a single trip across the country on a Gulfstream IV — a favorite PJ of celebrities ranging from Alex Rodriguez to Post Malone — produces nearly twice as much carbon in the atmosphere as the average American does. annually.

All this pollution comes from a small percentage of the population. Most people in the world do not fly, mainly due to cost. And the subset of the global population that can afford private flights is even smaller. Some estimates show that even most billionaires cannot afford such a luxury.

However, by getting rid of private jets in the United States, the country would be reducing the pollution of an industry that simply doesn’t need to exist. North America accounts for 69% of the world’s private jets, and the US far surpasses all other countries in private jet ownership. A ban on private jets in the United States would send one of the most extravagant sources of emissions into the dustbin in history.

For a ban to be really effective, however, the rest of the world would need to join it. A May report also found that carbon emissions from private flights in Europe increased by nearly a third between 2005 and 2019.

Of course, banning private jets would be just the beginning. Private jets are indicative of the concentration of wealth taking place in parallel with the climate crisis.

The head of the United Nations World Food Program said last week that $6 billion of Elon Musk’s fortune (a measly 2% for the founder of Tesla and SpaceX) could end the hunger of 42 million people. Banning private jets would also remove some of the excess of the ultra-rich, allowing the world’s poorest to have a better chance of not losing everything to the worsening climate crisis.

What exactly would a ban on private jets look like? A soft ban could be a 100% tax on personal jets and any air travel on them. Rich countries could shell out the tax money raised to add to the Green Climate Fund, a mechanism to help poor countries adapt to and mitigate climate change.

This fund was created in 2009 and rich countries promised to fill it with $100 billion annually by this year, but they have not kept their promise. Why not make the rich pay their share, considering all they’ve taken from the developing world?

Or, if this seems too complex or perhaps not rigorous enough, making ownership of such a vehicle a crime would be the most direct deterrent. Obviously, these policies are not a substitute for a comprehensive and transformative climate policy.

All sectors of transport, energy, agriculture and industry in the world economy need to be overhauled. Individual solutions alone won’t get us there, not even close. But with our extremely low carbon budget, every ton of pollution not emitted to the sky matters.

And given that the ultra-rich have earned their millions and billions by tilting the fossil fuel economy in their favor, it’s only fair that they get ready to reverse course. I’m sure they will do well in the economy or on the ground with the rest of us.