The dog that went viral for learning to use the bus, tram, subway and ferry in Istanbul

by

Boji, the stray dog, sitting on a seat inside a tram in Istanbul

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Boji’s favorite mode of transport is the tram.

The Boji mutt has become a celebrity on the streets of Istanbul.

Described as an “Anatolian Shepherd mix,” he takes buses, subways, trams and ferries.

Nobody knows how Boji learned to navigate the public transport system. But a streetcar driver, who knows the dog, said his good manners when getting in and out of the vehicle should set an example for all human passengers.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Animal is described as ‘mixed with Anatolian Shepherd’

he loves to ride the tram

Boji has conquered the residents of Istanbul. And at the same time, many wonder how he got into the habit of taking public transport.