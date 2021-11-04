The Farm 13: Friends of Sthe Matos make mysterious posts, and netizens see hints for the girl’s fiance

WL! And the bullshit continues… After Victor Igoh manifested on his Instagram this Monday (1st), and said that his fiancée Sthefane Matos had behaviors that displeased him within “A Fazenda 13”, friends of the influencer decided to defend her. Some people close to Bahia made posts on social networks and released indirect messages, which internet users interpreted as directed at Victor.

Influencer Alesson, one of Sthe’s best friends, said he would not crucify his friend for the situation. “I’ll repeat it one more time so that it’s clear, DON’T EVER expect me to throw a friend of mine’s mistakes in public, to be attacking and collaborating with what people want. If she made a mistake at some point I’ll talk to HER, she made a mistake in this and this, she got it right and this“he wrote on Twitter.

“But I’m never going to let go, let go of my hand and dance to whatever the music wants. I’m not going to throw my friend’s weaknesses on the internet to a bunch of people who don’t like her to be happy without her even being here to defend herself. When it’s time to go to the mansion to bathe in the pool it’s good, when it’s time to enjoy it is good, when it’s time to enjoy the good things it’s good and when the person needs it, will I let go? I won’t feed anyone’s ego by abandoning those who wouldn’t abandon me“, completed the boy.

On his Instagram account, Alesson posted a story that was interpreted by many as an indirection to Victor. “For you to remember, not everything that glitters is gold, there is a lot of beautiful jewelry at first, but the beauty doesn’t last long. Also remember, beautiful words only fill the dictionary. Finally: never cover what you know it’s not, not even half“, he fired.

Lorena Dias, another close friend of the peoa, also posted a mysterious message, which looked like a nudge on someone. “Unfortunately, I can’t do things the way I want. Because if I rattle here, there isn’t one! Don’t play with my tongue, I’m holding back just out of respect for her!“, released the girl, on her Instagram. “I want to see you talking to my face, because on Instagram everyone has a chest. Sthe has real friends, and I’m one of them and I’m here for hits and misses. Because friends aren’t just for good and favorable moments“, she concluded.

“They’re asking me for a position on everything that’s going on, when in fact it looks like they want to see any word that destroys Sthe. Don’t expect this from me. When she leaves, we’ll listen and advise too. who loves, does not abandon“, also pointed out the influencer Lore Souza, on Twitter.

Even Sthe’s mother, Andrea Ribeiro, spoke out about the whole controversy. “A warrior woman, a great mother who always fought for her son. And I know this well because I’m a victim every day. What they’re doing to my daughter is too cruel. Every woman has the right to express her feelings in whatever form. I believe in your nature, ability and identity within the game“he lamented.

“She is that there, intense, caring and affectionate. Let all the hatred shown have its findings, let’s not let it go unpunished, let’s move all social networks in favor and in support of it. I’m praying for you“Concluded Andrea.

Victor’s Positioning

Sthefane Matos’s fiance, Victor Igoh, spoke this Monday (1st), after seeing the name of his partner involved in a controversy. Confined in “A Fazenda 13”, the influencer is receiving much criticism for her close behavior with the men of the house, especially with Dynho Alves, husband of MC Mirella.

Vanished from his Instagram stories a few days ago, Victor returned talking about the subject. “Very sad that everything that is happening. I just wanted all this heavy energy around the people involved to end. I’ve been receiving thousands of messages of all kinds, but understand that you will never see me expose on social media any kind of judgment, anger, backbiting, or any behavior that could harm someone’s life, regardless of whether it’s wrong or right“, wrote the boy.

He even made it clear that he doesn’t agree with his fiancée’s attitudes. “Sthe had behaviors that I disliked, had behaviors that I do not agree with as a partner, but her attitudes in the game do not detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is. She’s not here to defend herself, so I’ll wait for that moment to come. God is leading everything I’m sure“, continued.

“There is a price for people who have a public life, where the proportion and gravity are greater and the consequences become more damning. That’s why I try my best to stay balanced, always in prayer. Everything will be alright, I believe“, ended the outburst. On August 7, Sthe and Victor celebrated their engagement on social media. Shortly thereafter, the girl was confined to the rural reality show.