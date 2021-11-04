The Farm 2021 Poll: Who should be in the seventh field of the reality show? Erasmo Viana, Rico Melquiades or Solange Gomes? Vote!

Erasmus Viana, Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes are on the seventh farm of The Farm 2021. The trio disputes the viewers’ preference, after Marina Ferrari won the Farmer’s Test and escaped the feared hot spot. The least voted by the public bids farewell to the millionaire prize.

How was the seventh farm formed

On the night of last Tuesday (02), the then farmer Sthe Matos indicated Rico Melquiades to the straight. “I’m going to indicate a person who, from the beginning, I’ve always disagreed with several lines, various attitudes, I disagreed with the game, but who was a person I liked […] This person has been disappointing me a lot, which is Rico”, he justified.

At vote open, Solange Gomes and Dynho Alves tied with five votes each. Sthe saved the MC Mirella’s husband and with that, the ex-stage assistant occupied the second stool in the stall.

MC Gui voted for Solange Gomes

Aline Mineiro voted for Dynho Alves

Bil Araújo voted for Dayane Mello

Solange Gomes voted for Dynho Alves

Dayane Mello voted for Dynho Alves

Dynho Alves voted for Solange Gomes

Erasmo Viana voted for Solange Gomes

Valentina voted for Dynho Alves

Mileide Mihaile voted for Solange Gomes

Gui Araujo voted for Solange Gomes

Tiago Piquilo voted for Mileide Mihaile

Marina Ferrari voted for Dayane Mello

Rico Melquiades voted for Dynho Alves

As a result, Solange pulled Erasmus from bay. Tiago Piquilo used the power of the yellow flame and saved himself. The pawn also freed Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro. Finally, Marina Ferrari was left in the remaining one and vetoed Erasmus from the Farmer’s Test.

The Farm 2021 Poll: Who Should Stay?

If you cannot view the poll, click here.