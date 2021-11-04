The Farm 2021: Rico admits fear of being eliminated: ‘Brazil leaves me’

Digital influencer Rico Melquiades has admitted fears of being kicked out of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) and urged the audience to leave him in confinement.

This morning, during a conversation with other workers in the kitchen, Rico said he was “more afraid” of this week’s farm than the previous one, that he was also in the hot seat, and that it culminated in the elimination of singer Tati Quebra Barraco.

“I’m more scared,” he began, noting that, “when you go through a [roça] you don’t get confidence, you get fear”.

“I try to be positive, but it sucks. I’m imagining that people wanted to take me out in the past, but Tati was worse than me, and now [o público] keep screaming it’s him [que vai ser eliminado]”he declared.

The physical instructor Erasmo, who is also in the countryside, asked Rico to “be at peace”, and the influencer said: “But if he leaves, he leaves” and that “life won’t stop once he leaves here”.

However, the pawn once again expressed fear of leaving the competition for the R$1.5 million prize. “When you’re in the country, you don’t want to go out and you’re thinking a lot of things, what did I do wrong this week, I fought again, I shouldn’t have fought,” he lamented.

Finally, Melquiades joked that, if he is eliminated, he will put “a finalist of ‘A Fazenda 13′” in his Instagram profile bio, and asked for the public’s vote: “Brazil leave me, please”.