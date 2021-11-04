The Leo effect: São Paulo wins more and has a lower average of goals conceded with defender in the team | São Paulo

The victory over Internacional, last weekend, by Brasileirão, marked the return of Léo to the starting lineup of São Paulo. One of the most regular names in the team in 2021, the defender raises the level of the team on the field, both in results and in offensive performance, as shown by the numbers in the current season.

Léo played in 50 matches in the year, in which São Paulo reached 58.6% and suffered an average of less than one goal per game (0.8). The defender is the top-flight athlete in 2021, losing only to Tiago Volpi (55 appearances).

Without shirt 16, the numbers fall into the two criteria mentioned. São Paulo’s points use reduces to 36.3%, while the team suffers almost twice the average number of goals per match (1.3). Léo, for example, was not on the field in the team’s only defeat in Paulistão’s victorious campaign – 2-1 against Novorizontino.

Original left-back, Léo started playing in defense under the command of Fernando Diniz. With Hernán Crespo, who arrived at the club with the idea of ​​bringing a left-handed defender, the shirt 16 stood out in training and assumed the position of holder.

Of the 50 games in 2021, Léo started 45 of the 11 chosen. With Ceni they were three times as a starter in four matches.

The shirt 16 ended up being passed over only in the defeat against Red Bull Bragantino, when the coach opted for a scheme with only Miranda and Arboleda.

Against Internacional, Ceni returned to the scheme with three defenders, mostly used by his predecessor, and returned Léo to the starting lineup.

For the second time, both with the left-handed defender, the team led by the former goalkeeper ended up unscathed from rival attacks. São Paulo de Ceni also did not concede goals in the victory over rival Corinthians.

Sunday’s result served to remove São Paulo from the relegation zone. Currently in 12th place with 37 points, the Tricolor is seven points away from the most unwanted region of the leaderboard.