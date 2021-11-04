The most expensive gasoline in the country is registered in RS for R$7.88 per liter

The ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) price survey carried out in the week of October 24 to 30 showed that the most expensive price for regular gasoline paid in the country was R$7.88 in the municipality of Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul. The cheapest price for the same item was R$ 5.36 in the city of Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina.

In Rio Grande do Sul, in a total of 298 stations surveyed by the Agency, the average price of regular gasoline was R$ 6.84 against the average value of R$ 6.40 in the 226 stations analyzed in Santa Catarina.

Last week’s survey data showed that the average price of regular gasoline at service stations rose for the fourth week in a row in the country. The increase in the last few days was 3.1%, raising the average value of the item to R$ 6.56 per liter.

Overall, the average price was well above BRL 6. Only Amapá was below that, with BRL 5.57.

In addition to RS, the maximum price at the pump reached R$7 in 13 other states, namely: Acre (R$7.30), Alagoas (R$7.19), Bahia (R$7.29), Ceará (BRL 7.19), Federal District (BRL 7.19), Goiás (BRL 7.29), Mato Grosso (BRL 7.23), Minas Gerais (BRL 7.47), Pernambuco (BRL $7.43), Piauí (R$7.29), Rio de Janeiro (R$7.64) and Tocantins (R$7.27).

The value reflects a decision by Petrobras on the 25th, when another readjustment in the price of gasoline and diesel sold at the state-owned refineries was announced. The increase was 7.04% and 9.15%, respectively, and took effect the following day.

According to the oil company, the readjustment aims to keep fuel prices “competitive and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to domestic prices (found at the pumps at gas stations)”.

There is still a lag in price, says Abicom

Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers) said last week that prices in Brazil are still out of step with those practiced in the international market. According to them, gasoline is 7% lower than abroad, and diesel, 9%.

Therefore, to match prices, Petrobras would have to raise the price even more. Gasoline would have an increase of R$0.37/liter and diesel of R$0.47/liter.

*With information from Estadão Content