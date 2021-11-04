The most recommended stocks by analysts to buy in November; Gerdau and Arezzo enter the portfolio

SAO PAULO – The dribbling of the spending ceiling and the uncertainties surrounding the cost and number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil soured business in October and caused the Ibovespa to drop 6.7% in the month. The turnaround in the local market required several houses to revise their projections for the Ibovespa (the main Brazilian stock exchange) again – and significantly change the recommended stock portfolios for November.

XP, for example, updated the expectation for the Ibovespa in mid-2022 to 123,000 points, against 130,000 points previously projected for the end of 2021. In a report, Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li, chief strategist and stock strategist respectively, pointed out that the strong rise in local interest rates should continue pressing the fair value of the Ibovespa.

According to them, long-term real interest rates (discounted for inflation) rose from 5.0% to 5.5% per annum in October. The problem is that this also raises the cash flow discount rates – used to calculate the fair value of shares – and negatively affects the index. With higher interest rates also in the short term, analysts also pointed out that the cost of capital of companies should increase, harming profit prospects.

In view of the challenging scenario for the actions, a survey carried out by the InfoMoney with ten brokers indicated that the recommended portfolios had changes. From October to November, there was the entry of exporting companies and, therefore, with part of the revenue in dollars, such as Gerdau (GGBR4). In addition, shares were also suggested by companies in the consumer sector that showed a strong recent fall, such as Arezzo (ARZZ3).

The last time Gerdau’s stock had appeared in analysts’ nominations was in April of this year. Arezzo shares had their first presence in the portfolio since August 2018.

To make room for both roles, actions such as B3 (B3SA3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3) emerged. In addition, the portfolio leadership underwent an exchange. In November, the shares of Vale (VALE3) started to share first place with the shares of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) as the most recommended by the ten houses.

O InfoMoney publishes the compilation of recommendations at the beginning of each month, selecting the five most cited names by the ten brokers consulted. The number of nominations can be higher if there is a tie.

Check out the most suitable actions for November, the number of recommendations and the performance of each role in October, in the year and in 12 months:

Company ticker No. of recommendations Return in October Return in 2021 Return in 12 months Valley VALLEY3 6 – 6.07% -3.68% 39.11 Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 6 – 2.24% -8.68% 23.41% Weg WEGE3 5 – 6.64% -1.27% -1.33% Arezzo ARZZ3 4 – 10.82% 8.77% 22.99% Gerdau GGBR4 4 – 0.74% 15.50% 31.08% Ibovespa – – – 6.74% -13.04% 10.16%

*Indications compiled from the stock portfolios of Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora and XP Investimentos.

Source: Economatica

Eye on diversification and recovery

Amidst a scenario of strong volatility in the local market, the November recommendations showed the preference of analysts for securities in which part of the revenue is dollarized, as well as stocks that can benefit from higher interest rates and that tend to reflect the economic recovery .

Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, says that the entry of Gerdau is a clear example of this. He highlights that the steel producer has a relevant exposure in the United States and that this diversification is very important given the uncertainties present in Brazil today.

For the executive, although the weakening of the demand for steel is a risk for the company, it has a good part of the revenue in dollarized and could benefit from the appreciation of the dollar against the real.

Another company that follows the radar is Vale. In Komura’s assessment, the mining company has been at the top of analysts’ recommendations for a long time, but remains attractive because of the possibility of paying dividends.

He explains that solving the problem generated in Brumadinho allows part of the cash to be distributed via dividends. That’s because in October, Vale informed that it was able to close an agreement with the families of all workers, whether own or outsourced, victims of the disaster. The amounts totaled R$1.1 billion.

In addition, the specialist at Ouro Preto Investimentos assesses that the price of iron ore should start to settle at a lower level and that there should not be such sharp variations as those that have occurred in recent months.

Another role that regains greater weight within the portfolios is that of Itaú Unibanco. Komura explains that the bank is managing to be more competitive than other financial institutions in the fight with fintechs and that the market’s expectation is that credit defaults will remain at a healthy level.

“The results should be good, the interest rate increase is positive for banks and Itaú is moving towards a more profitable credit mix, focused on individuals, which have a higher margin”, he highlights.

Check out the analysis of each of the five nominations now:

With six recommendations in the portfolio, Vale shares share the leadership for the second consecutive month. The difference this time is that the top split is with Itaú Unibanco shares, and no longer with Rede D’Or, as happened in October.

The most positive outlook for the company was what made Victor Penna and Wesley Bernabé, analysts at BB Investimentos, reinsert Vale’s shares in the November portfolio. According to them, despite the results having come below expectations in the third quarter, Vale’s shares are discounted, after the sharp correction in prices that has taken place since mid-August.

In reports, BB executives highlighted that the prospect of returning ore prices to a lower level, with more balanced supply and demand, in addition to high profitability and good cash generation, are points that could lead the company to make more payments of consistent dividends.

In the same vein, XP analysts considered that the company remains committed to its guidance (forecast) of iron ore production this year and that the accumulated stock of the product should be reverted in the fourth quarter of this year.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Also in first place are the shares of Itaú Unibanco. For analysts Carlos Sequeira, Osni Carfi, Bruno Lima and Luiz Temporini, from BTG Pactual, this month it was necessary to replace Bradesco’s shares with Itaú Unibanco’s shares.

According to experts at BTG Pactual, the reason is that the bank’s shares are trading at attractive prices and Itaú’s credit portfolio grew at a stronger pace than expected in the first half. Combined with a higher Selic and revolving lines gaining more space, this could accelerate the financial margin in the second half of this year.

Another point that should help the bank’s papers is the approval of the split of participation in XP by the Central Bank. According to analysts at Guide, this measure has already helped to unlock value for Itaú’s shareholders. In addition, the bank’s shares can still benefit from the prospects of maintaining dividends at attractive levels, in addition to possible acquisitions.

read more

• XP’s BDRs will be traded on the B3 on this Monday, after the incorporation of XPart; Itaú shares undergo adjustment

• Central Bank approves the spin-off of Itaú Unibanco’s stake in XP

In second place with four recommendations are Weg’s shares. When talking about the roles, Ricardo Peretti, an individual strategist at Santander, says he continues with a more positive outlook for the manufacturer of batteries, systems and electrical components.

One of the points, explains Peretti, is the company’s ability to offer geographic diversification, which may benefit it in a context of greater volatility of Brazilian assets in the coming months. That’s because about 55% of the company’s revenue is linked to foreign markets.

With that, in his assessment, the company could also benefit in a scenario of appreciation of the dollar against the real.

Tied in third place with the shares of Gerdau, with four recommendations each, are those of Arezzo. With an eye on the potential that shares can gain from the growth in consumption by the higher income classes, Arezzo’s shares are back in BTG’s stock portfolio this month.

In their justification, bank analysts said in a report that the positive outlook for the company is a reflection of the resilient expansion of the domestic market. In addition, according to them, there was the arrival of new brands such as Vans and Reserva. The results of the US operation have also been increasingly “healthy”, mainly based on wholesale and online retail channels.

The most optimistic view is shared by XP analysts, for whom the company is a high-quality name, with solid prospects for organic growth and good positioning to benefit from the economic recovery – especially as the footwear sector has been “left out” in 2020.

In addition to having entered the portfolio compiled by InfoMoney in November, Gerdau shares are a novelty in the portfolio suggested by XP.

From October to November, XP opted to exchange Klabin shares (KLBN11) for Gerdau shares. In his justification, analysts at the house said that the change is linked to the good moment in the steel market in the world, which should continue to benefit from the lower production of the material by China.

In the opinion of experts, the company’s geographic diversification should also be one of the main factors in capturing the benefits of high steel prices around the world. Today, according to them, the company has a diversity of operations in Latin America and relevant exposure in the US, factors that, together, bring additional protection amidst a scenario of strong volatility in Brazil.

Also striking, according to XP experts, are Gerdau’s record operating numbers for the third quarter, reflecting the strong performance of the steel industry in the company’s main business divisions.

Related