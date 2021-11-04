The prayer of the Pope and all the faithful for those who suffer from depression

Through the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, Francis expresses his closeness to all people who feel overwhelmed in their daily lives, especially in cases of stress and depression, and asks to pray that they receive the necessary accompaniment.

Vatican News

For people suffering from depression: for this intention, Pope Francis asks the prayers of the faithful this November.

In “The Pope’s Video, the Pontiff demonstrates his concern with the stress and depression that many people experience as a result of an overload of work.

“Sadness, apathy, spiritual weariness end up dominating the lives of people who are overloaded with the current pace of life,” says the Pope. In this situation, a help can be silent listening and prayer, combined with an “indispensable psychological support”.

This edition of “The Pope’s Video” was made with the support of the Association Of Catholic Mental Health Ministers (Association Of Catholic Mental Health Ministers), which offers spiritual support to people with mental illness and encourages actions to prevent any type of discrimination that prevent them from participating fully in the life of the Church.

Depression and anxiety, the most common disorders

A study published this year estimates that one in ten people in the world lives with some type of mental health disorder, that is, about 792 million people, representing 11% of the population. Of the different existing disorders, the study highlights depression (264 million, 3%) and anxiety (284 million, 4%) as the most common disorders in people’s lives.

The UN, in turn, warns that depression, when recurrent and of moderate or severe intensity, can become a serious health problem. At worst, it can lead to suicide, which currently claims the lives of more than 700,000 people a year and ranks fourth in the cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic also tested the mental and emotional resilience of countless people, affecting their psychological balance.

“Let us pray that people who suffer from depression or extreme exhaustion receive the support of everyone and receive a light that opens them to life”, invites Francis, quoting the words of Jesus: