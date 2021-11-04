The shocking data on SUS underfunding

Carlos Lula, president of Conass, demonstrates with graphs: Health lost 7% of resources in just four years. In 2022, there will be no funds either for adequate vaccination or to catch up on care due to the pandemic

Shocking. There is no other term to qualify the presentation on the health budget in 2022, made by the president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Carlos Lula, in an interview with Saúde em Debate, magazine by Cebes, on 10/25. According to him, the budget “provides far fewer resources than necessary for an eventual population revaccination campaign and simply does not provide any resources to face the serious challenges of the pandemic’s legacy for the health system”.

Some of the data presented during the interview by the president of Conass – and secretary of Health of Maranhão – stand out. The first, the graph reproduced above, shows the deficit of care accumulated by the SUS during the pandemic. The number of surgeries performed in the country, for example, has grown gradually, since 2016, from 350 thousand to 450 thousand. But after covid, it plummeted, to practically return to the range of 300 thousand operations – a drop, therefore, of more than 30% in twelve months. In other graphs, Lula shows, in numbers, the inequalities that affect the regions in terms of health care in Brazil. It’s worth checking them out.

In some cases, this lack of care leads to deaths. In one year, the number of deaths from cardiovascular diseases grew between 7% and 19% in the first six months of 2021, compared to the same period last year. In less dramatic situations, queues appear, which will manifest themselves more clearly after the pandemic. But, then, the SUS will not be able to face them, the data of the president of Conass continues. The fact is that, although the Health budget has grown a little, in nominal terms, it has actually declined a significant 7% (see light gray line) since the approval of the “social spending ceiling” in 2018. The drop is clear in another chart sent by Lula to Other Health.

None of this seems to sensitize the conservative majority in Parliament. According to the secretary, “There is great resistance in the congress to maintain, in 2021, a value [para a Saúde] similar to 2020” (in the order of R$170 billion). In Carlos Lula’s outburst, it is “surreal that at this moment the central discussion in parliament is not the budget due to the health system for 2021.”

