These could be the release dates for upcoming Sony PC exclusives

GeForce Now list posted on GitHub still showed possible TES VI date

A post on the Resetera forum (which we’ve reported on other times with sources of leaks) posted a link to GitHub that showed another supposed leak of releases of the GeForce Now. The post was made today at 1:11 pm with the last edit stating that the original page was dropped made 30 minutes ago. The backup can be found here.

The leak brings the supposed dates of several games to the platform, including a list of exclusive games from Sony coming to the PRAÇA. The column of dates in the publication of the GitHub it was titled “Earliest Street Date”, which indicates that it would not be the correct dates, but a preview of the release, a “placeholder” (a reservation).

Ghost of Tsushima has as “earliest release date” (I’ll call it the reserved date from now on) February 8, 2022. Now Forbidden West horizon, whose release stops Playstation it will be on February 18th of next year, its reserved date is the last day of September 2022. If the leak is real Nvidia take better care of your data it is possible to get a sense of when we will see the titles for PRAÇA.



Sony Exclusives and Your PC Reserved Dates. Source: Reproduction/Resetera.

In the list of games from Square Enix, the author of the Resetera post highlights an important point about Final Fantasy XVI. If the exclusivity of the developer’s titles with the Sony are six months, I mean that the FF 16 will arrive around September 2022. There is also a Final Fantasya Tactics remaster and a Final Fantasy VII remake in the released table.



The Elder Scrolls VI in 2024?

The published list has the reserved date of The Elder Scrolls VI for January 2, 2024. TES VI will obviously be released after starfield, which will arrive on November 11, 2022 (10 years after Skyrim). The difference between the date reserved for TES VI and the release of starfield is 1 year and 2 months. Both games will use the new engine Creation Engine 2. In 1 year and 2 months to Bethesda can fix possible flaws in technology for the long-awaited release TES VI. But the company’s tradition is to release games between March and November.

Via: Resetera Source: GitHub