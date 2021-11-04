These stadiums could be Grêmio’s “rented house”

As happened in 2004, when Grêmio had to play the final stretch of the Brasileirão away from the Olympic Stadium, there is a great chance that the club will have to play in other places, besides the Arena in Porto Alegre. The club was denounced in the STJD and can be punished even before the trial.

The problem was the invasion of the field after the final whistle of the game against Palmeiras. The maximum fine is R$100 thousand, and the club can be penalized with the loss of up to 10 field commands. Incidentally, perhaps the penalty is for 2022, served in Series A or Series B.

So, it will be necessary to find a new house to play. The CBF requires stadiums with at least 12,000 seats for the first division and at least 10,000 in the second division. So, here a cut-off band enters, eliminating some postulating stages.

What will Grêmio’s new stadium be?

Colossus of the Lagoon: Ypiranga’s house has a capacity for 22 thousand people. Erechim is 370 km far from Porto Alegre. Its owner will no longer play there this season.

centenary: one of the favorites, belongs to Caxias and is free to play for the rest of this year. It has a lawn in good condition and can receive 19 thousand people.

Vale Stadium: another favorite, but if there is a minimum distance between Porto Alegre and the chosen headquarters, it will have to be discarded. As it is close to the capital, it can be chosen by Grêmio.

Bento Freitas: Pelotas is 260 km away from Porto Alegre. The home of Brasil de Pelotas will receive fewer games in 2022, as Xavante strides towards Serie C.

