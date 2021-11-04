Thiago Gagliasso loses patience with Wagner Moura and tears the verb

After Mario Frias and Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), Thiago Gagliasso used your social networks to set off Wagner Moura. By sharing the news that the artist claimed that the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) “does terrorism in Brazil”, the actor vented.

“Updating the BRAZILIAN CULTURE NUMBERS, the cultural gap in the country that left a legacy where 44% brown or black in Brazil does not have access to a movie theater has already exceeded 13 billion. A cultural monopoly where 90% of the budget was concentrated in only 10% of the proposing companies”, started the brother of Bruno Gagliasso.

Thiago Gagliasso also declared on Instagram: “Was there culture in Brazil? Or was there a spigot of money gushing into those crooks’ pockets? I really wanted every actor with that talent and visibility to go to Brasília, to see the dirt up close. They would think 10 times before talking about culture”.

On Twitter, he also made reference to the film Tropa de Elite and made fun of Wagner Moura’s lines at Roda Viva this week. “We’re getting used to Superman flying backwards, ok. But CAPTAIN NASCIMENTO becoming Deputy Freixo? NOT! Honor your character, Wagner Moura, Deputy Fraga now?”, he fired.

Bolsonaro’s supporter added: “Use your visibility to show the shit that the Cultura do Bandeira do Brasil has 13B of corruption. Wake up 01″.

Thiago also wrote: “Brazilian doesn’t deserve this! @mariofriasoficial, captain born needed to go to Brasília”. In the comments, the Secretary of Culture reacted: “Admirer of dictator and bandit. Pathetic”.

