Tiaras from Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife up for auction in England – News

Two tiaras of the Empress of France and wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, Josephine de Beauharnais, will be auctioned in England 207 years after the monarch’s death. It is estimated that the pieces can be sold for up to 690 thousand dollars (approximately R$ 3.8 million).

According to Sotheby’s, the group that will be responsible for auctioning the tiaras, studded with stones and classic images, only the Swedish Royal Family has a piece similar to these.

Tiaras will be on display until November 9 at a luxury hotel in Geneva, Switzerland. O parts auction is scheduled for December 7 in London, capital of England.

According to Smithsonian magazine, experts claim that the tiaras have an incredible technical level of manufacture for pieces made in the early 19th century. Josefina’s accessories reinforce all the power that Napoleon tried to convey during his reign, marked by territorial expansion French from wars.

Josephine is estimated to have disbursed more than 25 million francs on jewelry and clothing during Napoleon’s reign. The empress would still be a great connoisseur of art and a profound connoisseur of Greek and Roman mythological heroes.