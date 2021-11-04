Tickets for the match between Santos and Palmeiras in Vila Belmiro are sold out

O saints announced on Wednesday that tickets for Sunday’s game with the palm trees, in Vila Belmiro, by the Series A, are sold out.

TRACKING CROWDED! ⚪⚫ Santos FC informs that the tickets for the derby against Palmeiras are sold out, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro! More information in the thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gCbbhiN1se — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) November 3, 2021

Peixe reported that “16,032 seats were made available, and owners of a captive/special chair will have until 2 pm on Sunday (07) to purchase a ticket on the website www.sociorei.com. Owners of superior D. Pedro staterooms will also have until 2 pm on Sunday (07) to purchase seats in their stateroom. In both, if the purchase is not made, access to the stadium will not be allowed”.

In addition, the team published that “allowing members to buy tickets for companions is also provided for in all promotional material for the Sócio Rei Program, as one of the main advantages of each plan. The current administration disagrees with this initiative and will present a set of changes in the program during the next meeting of the Deliberative Council”.

Coming from triumph over the Athletic-PR per 1 to 0, Santos is 15th in Serie A and has 35 points – it is five away from the Z4. The clash against Palmeiras, in Vila, is scheduled for Sunday, at 16:00 (GMT). The match is valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

