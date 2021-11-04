TJ-SP decides that Estrela must return toys like ‘Super Dough’ and ‘Game of Life’ to the US company and destroy stock | São Paulo

The São Paulo Court of Justice upheld a decision of the lower court, dated July 2019, and determined that the Brazilian manufacturer Estrela removes from the shelves several toys whose industrial property records belong to the American company Hasbro.

The two companies lock in a Legal dispute for 15 years over royalties from products such as Super Massa, Dr. Trata Dentes, Genius, Detective, Face to Face, Game of Life and Combat, which are owned by the foreign company and that since March 2008 he had not received the amounts owed by Estrela.

Judge Rui Cascaldi, from the TJ-SP, accepted Hasbro’s request that Estrela, in addition to removing the products from the shelves and returning the property, also stop selling some brands and destroy the stock of these toys that are successful sales. in Brazil, according to the 2019 decision of judge Paula da Rocha e Silva Formoso, of the 36th Civil Court of São Paulo.

According to the process, the Estrela’s debt with Hasbro exceeds R$64 million due to non-payment of royalties provided for in an agreement signed between the parties in 2003.

See the ten most popular toys in Estrela’s history

At the consumer’s request, Estrela returns to making Genius

2 of 3 Court of Justice Building of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo Building of the Court of Justice of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

The process is in the execution and liquidation phase, in which it is being discussed how the amounts will be paid. Estrela argues that the company may not be able to bear any costs of the process and attorney’s fees, in case it loses any decision in the future.

Hasbro, on the other hand, understands that Estrela would not have the financial conditions to pay the indemnity to which it was sentenced and asked the Court to disregard Estrela’s legal personality, so that the assets of the companies related to the company and of the partners and managers can be used to pay with the injury.

The licensing agreement between the two companies lasted until March 2008, when Estrela stopped paying the agreement amounts and Hasbro opened a subsidiary in Brazil, starting to sell the brand’s toys itself.

O g1 contacted Estrela’s press office, but, until the last update of this report, he has not received any feedback.

3 out of 3 STAR: Genius, a classic toy that was very successful in the 80’s, doesn’t go out of style and still has a miniature version. — Photo: Marta Cavallini/G1 STAR: Genius, a classic toy that was very successful in the 80’s, doesn’t go out of style and still has a miniature version. — Photo: Marta Cavallini/G1

Founded in 1937, Estrela was for many years the largest toy brand in Brazil, with shares traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

After opening the country to imports in the 1990s, the company began to face competition from products from China and Paraguay. In 2015, he decided to take the company public and leave Bovespa, where he had been since 1968.

Last year, Judge Rui Cascaldi, from the 1st Chamber of Private Law, had already partially granted a request by Hasbro for Estrela to deposit the royalties due in a judicial account.

Emergency relief had been requested because the US company claimed that, by August 2019, Estrela had recorded a loss of around R$39 million, with a negative equity of more than R$460 million.